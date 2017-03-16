Buyers Rule At Mistico

A buyer’s market prevailed at the 2017 BSA Cape Yearling Sale held in the horse friendly surrounds of the beautiful Mistico Equestrian Centre near Paarl, when the hammer fell on 135 lots generating an aggregate of R6 115 000.

The absence of a number of big-hitting buyers and the tough prevailing economic climate, opened the gates of opportunity for a cross-section of astute buyers, many of whom would have left feeling satisfied with a balance of genuine value and quality.

Top seller on the sunny afternoon was the Drakenstein bred Twice Over colt, The Cyclades (#125), who was very well bought by Mike Bass at R350 000.

The lovely bay is out of the top-class Western Winter mare, Gaily Goes West, and was undoubtedly one of the picks of the sale.

The well-named Varsfontein Stud-bred Wildly In Love (#82) – a daughter of Jay Peg out of the stakes producing Captain Al mare, Wild Liaison – topped the fairer sex price log at R240 000.

She was the only Jay Peg on the sale and was bought by Ashburton trainer, Duncan Howells.

Moutonshoek’’s Mambo In Seattle topped the sire’s aggregate with his 15 selling for R610 000 (an average of R40 667).

Although based on small numbers, there was little to choose between Twice Over (average R100 000) and What A Winter (average R99 167), whose 4 and 6 lots respectively, had their shoppers.

The sale average was R60 545 while the median was R40 000.

This was a dramatic decrease on Val De Vie held a month earlier in 2016, when the average was R134 200 and the median R90 000.

The top price last year was R1 500 000.