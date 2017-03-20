Buyers Box Cautiously

The 2017 CTS March Yearling Sale came to an end after two sessions at Durbanville Racecourse this past weekend.

With a good quality and varied catalogue on offer, the statistics confirmed the trend of restricted buyer capacity in a tough economic climate.

With 200 of the 254 catalogued lots sold, an aggregate of R15 770 000 (2016 – R21 405 000) was achieved with an average of R78 850 (2016 – R107 563)and a median of R50 000 (2016 – R70 000).

Klawervlei Stud consigned the top-seller, a Seventh Rock filly named Ruby Dancer (#236) acquired for R525 000 by Rainbow Beach Trading. The lovely specimen is out of the six-time winning Rambo Dancer mare, Fashion Edition and hails from a family of winning speedsters.

Top selling colt was #4, a Normandy Stud-bred What A Winter from the five-time winning Camden Park mare, Helena. The hammer fell in favour of Mayfair Speculators at R400 000.

Hot in demand Drakenstein freshman sire What A Winter again caught the imagination with his ten lots topping the sire aggregate at R1 555 000.

Mayfair Speculators topped the buyers’ listings with 10 lots bought at an aggregate of R1 845 000. Chris van Niekerk’s Rainbow Beach Trading bought 11 lots for R1 555 000. Trainer Sean Tarry bought 9 for R1 010 000, while John Freeman took 11 home for R1 million.

Klawervlei Stud topped the vendor scoreboard with their 22 sales totalling R2 400 000 at an average of R109 090.