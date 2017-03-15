They’re All Here

The Cape Thoroughbred Sales March Yearling Sale enters its sixth year and will be held over two days this weekend at Durbanville Racecourse.

The two day sale takes place on

SATURDAY, 18 March starting at 18h00

and

SUNDAY, 19 March starting at 13h00

With 257 lots on offer by a diverse range of sires, there is bound to be a size and style to suit every taste and pocket.

Starting life as Book 2 of the Cape Premier Yearling Sale, this well patronised sale gravitated to its own slot in 2014 and has grown in stature and popularity, having produced a host of decent performers.

Past graduates include Equus Champion Seventh Plain, Gr1 winner Lauderdale, Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes winner and Cape Fillies Guineas runner-up Safe Harbour, as well as fellow big earning CTS Million Dollar winner Illuminator.

All of our leading breeders are represented in numbers, with Breeders Championship title leaders Klawervlei Stud offering 28 yearlings including a single lot by Captain Al from a half-sister to Shoot The Booze. Stalwart champion producers Highlands Farm has a draft of 15, including yearlings by Pathfork, Elusive Fort and newcomer Potala Palace. Avontuur has consigned five good ones, including three by Var, who continues to churn out the winners.

While the progeny of prominent sires Captain Al, Elusive Fort, Gimmethegreenlight, Judpot, Querari, Trippi, and Var will always attract the attention, there are some exciting options to pick from beyond those sought after items.

After his interestingly named son Orianos Bagofgold blew his field away at his second start at Scottsville last Sunday, Danehill stallion Oratorio will have plenty of browsers with his seven lots. The sire of more than 40 global stakes horses, whose first SA crop includes unbeaten Sacred Oration, has a daughter of a stakes winning daughter of Gr1 winner Roxanne, as well as a half-sister to Winter Derby winner Elusive Silva, amongst his super seven.

There is also a Count Dubois (sire of Investec Cape Derby winner Edict Of Nantes) half-sister to 2yo stakes winner Only Emily, a Horse Chestnut colt out of star Cape 2yo Easyjadeasy, a Pathfork half-sister to Gr1 winner On Her Toes (whose debutante daughter Light On Her Toes ran such a cracker last Sunday), and a Seventh Rock colt out of Galileo’s Gr3 winning daughter Sidera.

And much, much more.

Clever Buyers Come Prepared

The FREE Buyers Guide is an amazing, detailed summary of dam and siblings of sale yearlings. It gives insight to what to expect of yearlings in terms of class, stamina, sale price.

No serious buyer should be without it.

We have also listed Sire and Broodmare Sire Crosses and prepared lists of Yearlings with Stakes Winning Dams and Siblings to put all the information at your fingertips.

ALADO

Danzig sire of stakes horses Northern Conquest and Half Moon Hotel, as well 2yo debut winner Awesomeness

Lot 84 – colt is out of a winning half-sister to East Cape champion Seattle Storm and his second dam, by top broodmare sire Elliodor, is a stakes placed sister to a Gr3 winning 2yo

ANTONIUS PIUS

Runner up in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Mile, this leading first crop sire is responsible for twice winning 2yo Kissable, as well as graded winners Antonius Du Bois, Belong To Me and My Sanctuary

Lot 126 – out of a Gr2 placed winner of nine, this filly’s second dam was a stakes winner who won from 1200-1800m

Lot 198 – full sister to a stakes performer, this filly (bred on the Danzig/Sadler’s Wells cross) is out of a winning daughter of Fort Wood and Oaks winner Cyber Cento

ASHAAWES

Sire of the durable Sanshaawes, who recently scored again in Dubai, as well as stakes winners Priceless Jewel, Reim, Asstar and Way Clear – also of 2017 Derby contender Omaha Tribe

Lot 13 – dam is a three parts sister to the dam of current top 3yo and Guineas runner up Gold Standard, and her second dam is a half-sister to Gr1 winner Thundering Star – traces back to champion Olympic Duel

Lot 20 – a half-sister to 3 winners (her dam has a 100% strike rate), she is out of a winning own sister to Gr1 winning Battle Maiden – dam of Ready To Run Cup winner, Lineker

Lot 34 – out of a three time winning daughter of champion sire Captain Al, this filly’s dam is a half-sister to the dam of Gr1 filly Lady Perez, family of Fillies Guineas winner American Connection

Lot 145 – this filly is out of a winning Var half sister to Gr3 winner Forest Of Dean and Dubai winner Royal Ridge, second dam a Gr3 winning half-sister to Ipi Tombe’s conqueror and Gr1 winner Kournikova – now a top broodmare overseas

Lot 172 – a half-brother to 3 winner

Lot 184 – out of a Trippi half sister to a Gr3 winner (by Danzig line sire like this filly), this filly’s third dam is a full sister to US Gr1 winner Fiesta Gal

DUPONT

Dual Guineas winner and sire of solid performers Lady Magpie, Magico and Depardieu

Lot 211 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is from the same family as high class performers Attenborough, Myfunnyvalentine and Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual

EIGHTFOLD PATH

This Gr3 winner by a triple champion sire, whose first crop race this year Lot 96 – out of a winning ½ sister to a stakes horse, this filly’s second dam is a winning half-sister to dual Horse Of The Year Variety Club

Lot 189 – out of a six time stakes winner, this colt is from the same family as one of history’s greatest champions –Brigadier Gerard

ELUSIVE FORT

Equus Champion and proven Gr1 sire of Siren’s Call, Lauderdale and Safe Harbour – all of whom were purchased at this sale

Lot 6 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a half-sister to an Italian Gr1 winner, with other notable relatives including Italian 2000 Guineas winner Spirit of Desert and St Leger runner up Unsung Heroine (like the colt on sale, by a Sadler’s Wells line sire)

Lot 8 – out of an Oasis Dream half-sister to 4 winners, this colt is from the same family as top miler Bahri, multiple Gr1 winner and red hot sire Quality Road and US champion Ajina

Lot 30 – this colt is out of a half-sister to Gr3 winning globetrotter Nocturnal Affair and his second dam is a stakes placed own sister to a stakes winner of five

Lot 49 – out of a winning daughter of a stakes performer, this colt is from the family of Horse Of The Year Goldie among numerous other stakes winners

Lot 50 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a four time winning ½ sister to the dam of Gr1 performer Vertical Takeoff and is closely related to Sadler’s Wells line champion Irish Flame

Lot 67 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly (bred like Derby winner Authorized) is out of a half to a Gr3 winner and is from the same family as Gr1 performer Captain America

Lot 70 – bred on the potent Fort Wood/Al Mufti cross, this filly’s dam is a three parts sister to the Gr1 winning siblings The Sheik and Al Nitak, also the family of champion Politician

Lot 94 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Siren’s Call, this filly is out of a winning half-sister to Gr3 winning sprinter Purple Lake, family of Oaks winner Liberty Silk

Lot 103 – from the family of champions Diesis and Kris, this colt is out of a half-sister to a Gr2 performer and his second dam is a stakes winner of seven

Lot 168 – a three parts sister to a six time winner in Aus, this filly is out of an own sister to an Irish Gr3 winning 2yo, and her second dam is Gr1 winning sprinter Pipalong. Bred on similar cross to 2016 Cartier Horse Of The Year Minding

Lot 173 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a Var ½ sister to Gr3 winner Nocturnal Affair, who won in four different countries

FENCING MASTER

Gr1 2yo by Oratorio, whose first 2 dams are Gr1 winners, his small number of SA runners include the winner Mount Keith

Lot 69 – out of stakes placed daughter of top sire/broodmare sire Cape Cross, this filly’s second dam is a winning ½ sister to English classic winner, and champion, Sky Lantern

Lot 139 – this filly is out of a stakes winning half-sister to Guineas winner, and recent German winner, Tellina, as well as to Dubai World Cup night hope Time Odyssesy, the family of classic winners High Top and Old Vic

GALILEO’S NIGHT

By the world’s premier sire Galileo, whose sire sons include successful stallions Teofilo and New Approach as well as the sensational Frankel

Lot 32 – a half brother to 3 winners (one of whom won five), this colt is out of a full sister to Gr1 Met winner La Fabulous, the family of top 2yos Rip Curl and Hot Affair, as well as US Gr1 winner Nastique

GIMMETHEGREENLIGHT

Former leading first crop sire of the likes of Gunner, Hack Green and Green Pepper to his credit, and recent Ibhayi Stakes winner Gimme The Stars and Listed Breeders Guineas winner, Beatabouthebush

Lot 43 – out of a four time winning daughter of Var, this filly’s second dam (by Nureyev) is very closely related to champion Zilzal – broodmare sire of Var

Lot 72 – out of a three time winning daughter of Jet Master (and inbred to sire great Halo), this filly’s third dam is former champion, and multiple Gr1 winner Vesta

Lot 85 – this colt is out of a winning Var ½ sister to 2 stakes horses including a Gr3 winner

Lot 109 – bred on the potent More Than Ready/Danehill cross, this colt is out of a winning Exceed And Excel half-sister to a Gr2 winning 2yo in Germany

Lot 113 – this colt is out of a sister in blood to champion, July winner and promising sire Bold Silvano

Lot 130 – out of a mare who won three up to 1200m, this colt is from the family of Eclipse Stakes winner and Epsom Derby second Connaught

Lot 217 – out of a four time winning half-sister to the smart Harvard Crimson, this colt’s second dam, by champion sire Badger Land, is a four time winning half sister to a Gr2 winner of seven

GITANO HERNANDO

Dual Gr1 winner who earned over $2 million, his small first crop has already produced a number of winners, including good filly Whose That Girl

Lot 56 –this filly is out of a daughter of champions Daylami and Kundalini and this is the same family as classic winners Kooyonga and Roland Gardens

Lot 57 – inbred to Danzig, this filly is out of a winning half-sister to a stakes horse and her second dam was a stakes winner of six, family of recent dual Gr1 winner Rabada

Lot 141 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a half sister to a stakes horse (also from the Niniski sire line), and this is the family of Gr1 winners Bon Hoffa and Flash Of Steel

Lot 231 – out of a winning half-sister to Gr3 winner Harlem Shake, this filly’s first three dams are by National Emblem (damsire of Legal Eagle), Snippets and Danehill respectively

Lot 238 – a half sister to a multiple winner, this filly’s dam is a half sister to a Guineas runner up, the family of champions Slew O’Gold and Shuvee, as well as Gr1 winners Spain, Coastal, Aptitude and Sleepytime

Lot 249 – this colt is out of a three time winning daughter of champion sire Captain Al and is from the family of champions Jay Peg and Kochka

GREAT BRITAIN

Al Quoz Sprint winning own brother to Cape Cross, and sire of stakes winner Hashtag Strat, Wrecking Ball and Queen Laurie

Lot 164 – bred on the same cross as feature race winner Hashtag Strat, this colt (inbred to Danzig) is out of a winning daughter of a half-sister to 2 stakes winners

Lot 216 – out of a stakes placed winner of seven, this regally bred colt (also inbred to Danzig) is from the same family as French Derby and top sire Darshaan, wonder producer Darara and last season’s Gr1 filly So Mi Dar

GREYS INN

July winning sire of 2017 LQP winner and reigning Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle, as well as Gr1 winners Royal Bencher and King Of Pain

Lot 12 – out of a daughter of champion sire Fort Wood and classic winner Idle Fancy, this filly hails from the same family as one of the world’s hottest young sires – Union Rags, as well as top overseas performers Colonial Affair, Declaration Of War and Glad Rags

Lot 26 – this classically bred colt’s dam is by a classic winner out of a classic winner, family of 1000 Guineas Mrs Mcardy, champion Admire Cozzene and Gr1 winning SA sire Gitano Hernando

Lot 41 – a sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a half-sister to the dam of Gr1 performer Lisa Anne and bred on the same cross as Dubai star Forries Waltz Lot 66 – this colt is out of a winning half-sister to Gr1 winning sprinter and sire Tobe Or Nottobe

Lot 79 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a Silvano half-sister to Dubai Gr1 performer Oracle West and second dam is a stakes winner of six

Lot 99 – out of a half-sister to a feature race winner, this filly is from the same family as record breaking Queen’s Plate winning filly Wainui and champion Pointing North

Lot 137 – out of a half-sister to the dam of a Gr1 filly, this filly is from the same family as current high class filly Joan Ranger, as well as former Gr1 Champions Cup winner African Appeal

Lot 213 – out of a mare who won five, this colt is bred on the same cross as Greys Inn’s talented Gr2 winning son Chekilli

Lot 254 –a half-brother to 3 winners (one of whom won four), this colt is from the family of undefeated champion Private Reserve and French Gr1 winner Olden Times

HORSE CHESTNUT

Triple Crown winner left behind numerous high class performers, including Gr1 winners Lucifer’s Stone and Chestnuts N Pearls, as well as the dam of champion Smart Call

Lot 44 – out of a three time winning daughter of Var from the family of ill-fated Gr1 performer and high class 2yo La Mancha

Lot 102 –this filly is out of a full sister to Gr3 winning sprinter Gold Site and three parts sister to high class performers Bold Bidder and On Option

Lot 134 –a half brother to a useful winner, this colt is out of a winning own sister to a Gr1 sprinter and half sister to Derby placed Welsh Emperor –the immediate family of 2017 Cape Derby winner Edict Of Nantes

Lot 170 – out of a winning Al Mufti half-sister to Met runner up and sire Lion Tamer, this colt is from the family of speedsters Black Rod, Cosmic Light and second dam Blushing Dove

Lot 225 – a half brother to 4 winners (including dam of current smart performer Elusive Path), this colt is out of Gr3 winning 2yo Easyjadeasy – a half sister to champion and hot sire Elusive Fort (who shares his sire, Fort Wood, with Horse Chestnut)

Lot 253 –this colt is from the family of champions Enchantress, Laverna and National Currency, as well as Siren’s Call (like the colt sired by a son of Fort Wood)

IDEAL WORLD

Son of two champions and half brother to a Gr1 winner, his offspring include champion Smart Call, Derby winner Cape Speed and G1 filly Persian Rug

Lot 181 – out of a useful filly who won 3 and was fourth in a Gr3, this filly’s second dam won seven in both USA and Peru, and her third dam is a half-sister to G1 Breeders’ Cup runner up and sire Repent

Lot 197 – a half-sister to four winners, this filly is out of a five time winning daughter of top sire National Assembly and flying filly, Lupine Lady, whose sire Wolf Power, is also damsire of US Horse Of The Year Wise Dan

JACKSON

Triple Gr1 winner, by Dynasty from the family of champion sire Smart Strike, whose first yearlings have fetched up to R2 000 000

Lot 17 – a half-sister to 2 winners, and out of a mare by great sire Green Desert, this filly is from the family of Gr1 winning siblings Ali-Royal, Sleepytime and Taipan, directly descended from one of the greatest mares in the stud book – Bourtai

Lot 45 – bred on similar lines to Gr1 winner Siren’s Call, this colt is out of a stakes placed winner, whose own dam is a half-sister to 2 graded winners including Fort Vogue (by Fort Wood-grandsire of Jackson)

Lot 78 – this colt is out of a stakes winning daughter of champion sire Captain Al, from the great Sister Sublime family

Lot 91 – a half-brother to 2 good winners, this colt is out of a winning half sister to Gr1 filly Lake Gate

Lot 122 – a half brother to a smart winner, this colt’s dam is a sister to a six time winner, from the family of Horse Of The Year Flobayou

Lot 144 – this filly, a half sister to 6 winners, is out of a Gr1 Model Man dam from the family of dual Horse Of The Year Variety Club – who ran second to Jackson in the Gr1 Cape Derby

Lot 151 – closely inbred to Fort Wood, this filly is out of a ½ sister to Gr1 winner Thunder Dance, with her dual Gr1 winning granddam being a half sister to champion sire Captain Al

Lot 153 – this well bred colt (inbred to legendary mare Fall Aspen) is a direct descendant of Fall Aspen – as are such champions as Timber Country, Intello, Mondialiste, Dubai Millennium and former Champion SA Sire Fort Wood

Lot 179 –a half sister to a winner, this filly is out of a half-sister to a G2 sprinter from the family of Met winners Alastor and Wild West

Lot 180 – a three parts sister to a SP 2yo, this filly’s dam is a half sister to Gr3 winning 2yo Empress Crown and stakes winner Butterfly Girl

Lot 219 – this colt is a direct descendant of the great mare Popcorn, ancestress of champions Rain Forest, Smackeroo, Festive Season, Fearless and the Dynasty sired champion Irish Flame among others

Lot 228 – this filly is out of a five time winning three parts sister to Gr2 winner Philippa Johnson –dam of Gr2 Hawaii Stakes winner Chekilli

JAY PEG

International SA bred winner and sire of graded winners Exit Here, Flash Drive, Hot Affair, Olympic Owen and Peggy Jay

Lot 28 – out of a winning sister to Gr3 winning 2yo Mzwilli, this colt is from the family of French Oaks winner Dunette and former Gold Cup winner Desert Links

Lot 110 – a half brother to a stakes horse, this colt is out of a winning daughter of Gr3 winner She’s A Charm and is from the family of international Gr1 winners and successful sires Hernando and Palace Music

Lot 178 – out of a winning own sister to an Oaks placed filly, this colt’s dam is also a half-sister to SW winning 2yo Berlusconi

Lot 187 – out of a winning daughter of a five time stakes winner, this colt is from the family of graded winning fillies Lady Of Cadiz and Barcelona Baby, the family of current high class filly Girl On The Run

Lot 222 – out of a three time winner, this colt is from the family of Gr1 winner Dynamite Lady

Lot 241 – a half-sister to a SP 2yo, this filly is from the family of champion Victory Moon and recent Gr1 winning siblings Real Princess and William Longsword

JUDPOT

Top class sire of champion Along Came Polly, Gr1 winners Forest Indigo and Juxtapose, Deputy Jud and high class fillies Double Whammy and Final Judgement

Lot 60 – inbred to Lassie Dear, this colt is out of a four time winner by champion sire Captain Al

Lot 83 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a Captain Al half sister to 2 stakes horses, from the family of Gr1 winning fillies Helenita and Little Ballerina

Lot 98 – out of a three time winning daughter of top sire Kahal (damsire of Gr3 winner Fort Ember), this colt’s second dam is a five time winning daughter of National Assembly and the flying filly, Lupine Lady

Lot 104 – a half sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a winning Shamardal (damsire of classic winner Awtaad) half sister to an Australian stakes winner from the family of 20 time G1 winner Better Beyond

LATERAL

Former champion 2yo and leading first crop sire, produced Gr1 Bilateral and Dingaans winner Unparalleled

Lot 21 – out of a five time winning Kahal half-sister to a Guineas placed filly, this filly’s second dam is a six time Gr3 winner, whose wins included the Umzimkhulu Handicap

Lot 188 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a daughter of Gr1 Yorkshire Oaks winner Key Change – a close relative of the dam of classic winner and sire Milan, also family of Derby winner Kahyasi

MAMBO IN SEATTLE

Runner up in the Gr1 Travers Stakes and sire of top filly Same Jurisdiction and graded winners Mambo Mime and Fortune Fella, as well as current stakes winner, Smart Mart

Lot 58 – bred on the same cross as dual Gr1 winner Same Jurisdiction, this filly’s second dam is a half-sister to Gr1 winner Milleverof, family of US champion sire Elusive Quality

Lot 191 – a half-brother to 2 winners (one of whom won 4), this colt is out of a winning daughter of champion sire Jallad and a stakes winning half-sister to 2 graded stakes winners

MARCHFIELD

Champion from the same family as top sires Boldnesian, and Harlan’s Holiday, as well as 2016 US champ Classic Empire

Lot 256 – inbred to Weekend Surprise, this colt is out of a three time winning daughter of Gr2 filly Rose Gypsy, a daughter of Golden Slipper winner and high class broodmare sire Rory’s Jester

MASTER OF MY FATE

Dual Gr2 winner, a son of seven times champion sire Jet Master and Elliodor’s champion daughter Promisefrommyheart, his close relative, Breeders’ Cup winner Pluck, has made a promising start to his stud career

Lot 23 – out of a five time winner who finished second in the Gr3 Flamboyant Stakes, this filly’s dam is a half-sister to 2 stakes horses and second dam is by world leading broodmare sire Northfields

Lot 24 – this colt (closely inbred to top sire Elliodor) is a half-brother to 6 winners, including a pair of graded stakes winners, family of current high class performer Sergeant Hardy

Lot 29 – out of a mare who won three, this colt is from the family of high class international performers Membership, Enharmonic and G1 filly Treat

Lot 39 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly (who shares her broodmare sire with Met hero Whisky Baron), is out of a half-sister to a champion and hails from the family of multiple Gr1 winner and local sire Linngari and last year’s Grand Prix de Paris hero Mont Ormel

Lot 92 – this filly is out of a Dynasty half sister to 2 stakes winners, second dam is top filly Printemp

Lot 190 – this colt is out of Gr3 Captain Al half-sister to 10 winners including 10 time winner Alitalia The latter was sired by Master Of My Fate’s sire Jet Master

Lot 209 – out of a stakes winning mare, this colt is from the family of July winning champion Heavy Metal and Gr1 winners For The Lads, Planetary Music and Drum Star

Lot 255 – out of a mare who won three, this colt’s 2nd dam is a ½ sister to a Fillies Guineas winner

NOBLE TUNE

Multiple Graded winner and Breeders Cup runner up, he is a half-brother to US champion and Gr1 winner Honor Code

Lot 150 – this colt is out of a full sister to millionaire and 11 time winner Henry Higgins, the family of dual Summer Cup winner Master Sabina and current flying filly Green Pepper

NOORDHOEK FLYER

Dual Guineas winner, by world leading sire Pivotal, sired a slew of winners during his brief career

Lot 38 – this colt is a half brother to 2 winners including Gr3 2yo Over Sure, the family of champion Breyani and recent Gr2 winner A Womens Way

ORATORIO

Champion son of Danehill, from the family of champion sires Alydar and Plum Bold, dual champion sire of more than 40 stakes winners worldwide and one of SA’s leading first crop sires, whose son Sacred Oration has won 2 out of 2

Lot 7 – bred on similar cross to Gr1 winner Beethoven, this colt is out of a daughter of US champion sire El Prado and from the family of multiple US Gr1 winner Wekiva Springs

Lot 18 – out of a three time winning own sister to Gr3 winner Off The Mark and Gr1 2yo Sports Coach, this colt’s second dam won the Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas, family of Horse Of Chestnut

Lot 52 – inbred to Danzig, this filly is out of a four time winning daughter of former top sire Kahal, family of top sires Miswaki and Southern Halo, and current US classic hope Mastery

Lot 128 – out of a stakes winning daughter of champion sire Captain Al, this filly’s second dam is a Gr1 winning daughter of Western Winter, family of Horse Of The Year and sire Legislate

Lot 212 – closely inbred to champion sire Danehill (like Gr1 winners Astaire, Guelph and Luger), this filly is out of a winning Danehill Dancer ½ sister to Gr2 Merchants winner Super Profit, and her granddam was a 16 time stakes winner in Australia

Lot 230 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners including Gr3 Winter Derby winner Elusive Silva, and is out of a full sister to Equus Champion and hot young sire Elusive Fort, the great E family

PATHFORK

Unbeaten Gr1 winning champion at 2, he has made a bright start at stud, with first runners including Gr3 winner Red Chesnut Road and SP Turbo

Lot 15 – inbred to Sadler’s Wells (like Red Chesnut Road), this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners, including a SP winner of five, the family of champion 2yo filly Donna

Lot 54 – inbred to Danzig, this filly is out of a stakes winning mare, whose second dam is an own sister to Champion Toccata

Lot 59 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of five time Gr3 winner Mighty Doll

Lot 65 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a four time winning half-sister to a SA Fillies Guineas second, family of top fillies Fanciful and Cover Look

Lot 76 – inbred to Sadler’s Wells, this colt is a half-brother to a 10 time winner and out of a seven time winning daughter of champion sire/broodmare sire Fort Wood, family of Gr1 winner Arctic Cove

Lot 105 – this filly is a half-sister to 4 winners including Gr1 winner On Her Toes, dam is a three time winning half-sister to Gr1 winners Follow The Falcon and Savannah Queen

Lot 176 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt (whose second dam is a Gr3 winner) is out of a four time winning ¾ sister to Gr3 Tommy Hotspur Hcp winner Sharp Design

Lot 220 – out of a winning daughter of Trippi, this colt (inbred to Forty Niner)’s stakes winning 2nd dam is a sister to champion Young Rake, family of star fillies Along Came Polly, Indira and Marie Galante

PHILANTHROPIST

The sire of champions Pender Harbour and Phil’s Dream and local graded winners Singapore Sling and She’s A Giver

Lot 1 – a half-sister to 5 winners, including a Gr3 sprinter, this filly is out of a ½ sister to a US Gr2 winner, the family of US champion 2yo filly Smart Angle

Lot 40 – out of a winning Rock Of Gibraltar mare, this colt’s third dam is a Gr1 winner in the USA

Lot 100 –a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning Jet Master half sister to a stakes winner and from the same Party Time family as recent Dubai feature winner Light The Lights

Lot 119 – inbred to Roberto, this filly is out of a six time winning daughter of champion sire Captain Al, family of Gr1 winners Sun Monarch and Cavallieri

Lot 129 – out of a winning Captain Al mare, this filly is from the great Drohsky family

Lot 152 – this filly is out of a three time winning own sister to a stakes winner and ½ sister to graded winners Rushing Wind and Nordic Breeze, family of Fillies Guineas winner Yquem

Lot 157 – a half sister to 4 winners (one of whom won seven), this filly’s stakes placed second dam is a ½ sister to 4 stakes horses including Gr1 winning filly Duchess Daba (by Philanthropist’s close relative National Assembly)

Lot 159 – this colt is out of a winning Silvano half sister to recent Gr3 winning 3yo Doosra

Lot 210 – this filly is out of a ½ sister to 2 stakes horses, including the dam of recent Kenilworth Cup victor Smart Mart, and her second dam is a ¾ sister to Gr1 Derby winner Grande Jete

Lot 224 – inbred to Roberto, this colt’s dam is a sister to a six time stakes winner and to the dam of high class sprinter Bulldozer

Lot 232 – this filly is out of a 3 time winning ½ sister to stakes winning filly Rush For John

POMODORO

July winner, who won from 1160 – 2450m, a son of seven times champion sire Jet Master out of a Broodmare Of The Year, from the same family as legendary sire Danzig

Lot 2 – a half sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a Gr3 placed winner of four, from the family of champions Coaltown, Ribofilio and Up The Creek

Lot 14 – a half brother to 4 winners, this colt is out of a sister to champion Tatler, from the family of this season’s Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual

Lot 22 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of an own sister to Gr1 performer Practique, from the family of Carry On Alice –a Gr1 winner at 2,3,4, and 5

Lot 27 – a half sister to a 3 time winner, this filly is out of an Al Mufti half sister to Gr2 winner Park Lane, and her second dam is top class racemare Hancock Park

Lot 42 – half brother to 2 useful winners, this colt (bred on a similar cross to champion Past Master) is out of a Western Winter half sister to high class filly Fine Feather (dam of top sprinter Barbosa), family of current smart filly Captain’s Flame

Lot 133 –out of a former smart 2yo, this colt is descended from former Broodmare Of The Year Home Honey dam of Gr1 winner Honey Chunk and the top class Honey Bear

Lot 135 – out of a four time winning ½ sister to a stakes winner, this colt’s second dam is a Fillies Guineas winning daughter of top broodmare sire Elliodor, and this is the great Drohsky family

Lot 161 – a half-sister to 7 winners including useful stakes horse Kenny Trix, this filly is out of a winning own sister to 2 stakes winners (including a Dubai classic winner) and is from the same family as Western Winter’s top class runner Light The Lights

Lot 162 – this filly is out of a winning daughter of stakes winning racemare Midgear

Lot 167 – a half-sister to 4 winners, this filly is out of a Fort Wood half sister to a Gr1 sprinter

Lot 169 – this filly is out of a daughter of champion sire Captain Al from the family of G1 winning speedball Noble Heir and Derby winner Fashion Police

Lot 177 – a half brother to a dual winner, this colt is out of a half sister to an Oaks filly from the family of Gr1 winner Lord Shirldor and his Fillies Guineas winning half-sister Dog Rose

Lot 192 – out of a 3 time winning daughter of champion sire Lonhro, this colt is from the family of former SA sire Casey Tibbs, as well as G1 winners Levmoss, Le Moss, Dilshaan and Sarah Lynx

Lot 193 – a half brother to 2 very useful winners, this colt is out of a winning daughter of successful sire Tale Of The Cat, from the family of champion Might And Power, French classic winner Beauty Parlour, and sire legends Hyperion, Sickle, Sir Tristram and Mossborough

Lot 195 – out of a Silvano half sister to 2 winners, this colt’s second dam is a Gr1 placed daughter of Elliodor and this is the famed Party Time family, responsible for the Jet Master sired champion In The Fast Lane

Lot 196 – this filly is out of a winning half sister to a stakes horse, and her second dam was second in the Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas

Lot 199 – this filly is out of a daughter of Gr3 sprinter Maggie, from the family of high class filly Masai Mara

Lot 204 – out of a half-sister to Gr1 2yo and sire The Assayer, this filly’s second dam is a stakes placed daughter of sire legend Danehill, the family of champions Dark Mirage and Indian Skimmer

Lot 206 – this filly is out of a three parts sister to the Guineas winning siblings Dupont and Pacino, and this is the family of stakes winning 2yo Call To Account

Lot 240 – out of a Captain Al half sister to a stakes horse, this filly’s second dam is a Fort Wood half sister to champion 2yo and sire Special Preview

POTALA PALACE

Gr1 winner at two, Potala Palace hails from the same family as champion Islington as well as the Sadler’s Wells, Nureyev and Fairy King line

Lot 9 – out of a daughter of Var, this colt is from the same family as Gr2 winner Melun and French Gr1 winner and sire Fuisse, 1st 3 dams are by Var, Silvano and Golden Thatch respectively

Lot 61 – a half brother to 5 winners, this colt is out of a daughter of Fillies Guineas winner Muscovy

Lot 62 – out of a four time winning daughter of Var this colt is from the same family as popular young sire and Gr1 winner Querari and influential sire War Relic

Lot 73 – out of a ¾ sister to a stakes winner, this colt’s third dam produced five stakes winners, including champion 2yo and sire Argonaut and Gr1 Fillies Guineas winner Finest View

Lot 74 – out of a National Assembly ½ sister to Gr1 sprinter West Cigar, this colt is from the family of international champions Ribofilio and Coaltown as well as local filly Up The Creek, also family of current high class 3yo Chili Con Carne

Lot 120 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning daughter of great international sire Street Cry and from the family of Gr1 Derby runner up Strike Swiftly Lot 131 –this colt is out of a Spectrum (sire of Potala’s classic winning relative Golan) half sister to Gr1 winner Reveille Boy, from the family of Gr1 winner and sire Super Magic

Lot 136 – out of a Trippi half sister to a stakes horse, this colt is from the same family as top sires Kodiac and Invincible Spirit, dual Gr1 winning 2yo Pride Of Dubai and Equus Champion Enaad

Lot 237 – this colt is out of a winning Spectrum half sister to a SW 2yo, and his third dam is champion and Gr1 producer Imperious Sue, this is also the family of recent Gr1 winning siblings Real Princess and William Longsword

Lot 250 – a half brother to 3 winners (one of whom won four), this colt is out of a three parts sister to champion filly Ethereal Lady and Gr1 Champion Stakes winner Amberpondo

QUERARI

Gr1 winning champion son of world leading sire Oasis Dream, and early crops producing the likes of Querari Falcon, Kangaroo Jack, and Cosmic Light, and 2yo winner Made In Hollywood

Lot 31 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a three time winning Kahal half sister to a Guineas placed filly, inbred to the top sprinter and sire Green Desert

Lot 37 – bred like Gr2 winner Cosmic Light, this filly is out of a three time winning Silvano mare from the family of world class, Gr1 winning sprinter Shea Shea (also by a Danzig line horse)

Lot 55 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to a Gr3 winning 2yo

Lot 68 – out of a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is from the family of Danzig sired champions National Currency and Enchantress, and fellow G1 winners Enchanting and O Caesour

Lot 71 – half sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of stakes placed winner of four, from the family of top sprinter Swift Call, bred on same Querari/Model Man cross as top performer Kangaroo Jack

Lot 149 – this colt is out of a three time winning Var mare, from the Pretty Polly branch of Irish Derby winner Soldier Of Fortune, top sprinter Double Form and the highly inbred Gr1 winner Eva Luna

Lot 202 – a half sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a four time winning ½ sister to Gr3 winner Cyber Press, family of G1 winner Orbison

Lot 208 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning Western Winter ½ sister to a champion, family of champion 2yo filly Cherry Hinton, family of champions Continent, Wandesta, and young SA sire Byword

REBEL KING

Former champion sprinter, sire of high class performers Prince Of Thieves, Royal Dreamer, Rebel To The Fore, London and La Rebel

Lot 132 – this colt is out of a half sister to the stakes winning dam of world class Gr1 winning sprinter Shea Shea (who, like Rebel King, is a son of National Emblem)

ROCK OF ROCHELLE

Gr3 winning sprinter, from the family of world class sires Brian’s Time and Dynaformer

Lot 35 – a half sister to 2 winners, she is from the Sister Sublime family of champions National Emblem, Mazarin and Roland’s Song

Lot 218 – a half sister to 2 winners, including current smart Gr3 filly Gimme Six, this filly is from the family of 2000 Guineas winner Mystiko and legendary Cape broodmare Mystic Spring, whose runners include champions Bela-Bela and Rabiya

Lot 245 – a full sister to a winner, this filly’s dam is a ½ sister to 2 winners, family of Gr1 winner Lord Shirldor and classic winner Dog Rose

Lot 251 – a ½ sister to a winner , this filly’s dam is a four time winning ½ sister to Triple Crown winner Abashiri and a three parts sister to Horse Of The Year and 5 time Gr1 winner Yard-Arm

ROYAL AIR FORCE

A Gr2 winning Jet Master ½ brother to a Met winner (from the family of new Klawervlei stallion William Longsword), he is the sire of high class runners Goodtime Gal and Copper Force

Lot 146 – out of a mare who won six, this colt is from the family of champion Quarrytown, ill-fated Guneas winner Face North and Gr1 Met winner Polo Classic among others

SAIL FROM SEATTLE

Gr1 sire, he is enjoying a superb season with 2yos and currently SA’s leading sire of 2yos by stakes and individual winners

Lot 63 – out of a winning Jet Master ½ sister to a Gr2 winner, this colt is from the family of Gr1 winners Little Ballerina and Helenita as well as high class Gone West line sired stakes horses Buran and Ice Belle

Lot 89 – out of a winning ½ sister to 5 winners, this filly is from the family of champions Ice Cube, Whistling Dixie and former Dubai star Grand Emporium, also family of recent Gr2 Dingaans winner Singapore Sling

Lot 142 – this filly is out of a seven time winning Var daughter of a six time stakes winner

Lot 174 – this colt is out of a Jet Master ¾ sister to stakes winner Soul Master and to the dam of current Gr1 filly Safe Harbour, and his second dam is Gr1 winner Saintly Lady

Lot 183 – this filly is out of a winning Bernstein (damsire of US champion Champagne Room) daughter of Argentinian star Blue Baby Blue, family of US champion and top sire Bold Bidder and Michael Roberts ridden Oaks winner Intrepidity

Lot 246 – this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to Met winner Past Master

SEVENTH ROCK

G1 winner and proven G1 sire, whose top offspring include Equus Champion Seventh Plain and Guiness – both of whom were purchased at this sale

Lot 33 – this colt (a half-brother to 3 time winner and inbred to Danehill) is by a Danehill line sire and is from the female line of Danehill sired champions and top class sires Flying Spur and Holy Roman Emperor, as well as Australian champion sire Encosta De Lago and champion racemare Fanfreluche

Lot 47 – bred on the same cross as champion Seventh Plain, this colt is a half brother to 6 winners, including 2 stakes horses, and is out of a Gr1 placed 2yo

Lot 80 – another bred like dual Gr1 winner Seventh Plain, this colt is out of a three time winning ½ sister to Gr3 Final Fling Stakes winner Harlem Shake

Lot 82 – a half brother to 2 winners (including a smart performer in Mauritius), this colt is from the family of French classic winner Baiser Vole

Lot 86 – out of winning ½ sister to a Gr3 performer this filly is from the family of champion filly Paita

Lot 106 – out of an Oaks winning mare this colt’s relatives include champions Indian Skimmer and Dark Mirage, as well as top sprinter and Gr1 sire Bluebird

Lot 111 – this colt is out of a Gr3 winning daughter of the world’s premier sire- Galileo, and his second dam is a daughter of Danehill (to whom he is inbred) and Gr1 winner Royal Tiara

Lot 112 – this colt is out of stakes winning daughter of champion sire Silvano, whose ½ sister Holly’s Vision recently made a winning debut, family of champions Enchanted Garden and Dog Wood

Lot 123 – a ½ sister to 2 winners, this filly (bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Guiness) has a second dam who is a half-sister to Gr1 winners Alpha Omega and Final Claim (dam of Golden Slipper winner Final Judgement)

Lot 143 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to a Gr2 Merchants winner

Lot 156 – inbred to Danzig, this colt (a ½ brother to 4 winners one of whom won 8) is out of a winning half sister to Gr3 winner Maker’s Mark

Lot 163 – out of a ½ sister to a stakes winner, this filly’s relatives include Fillies Guineas winner Dog Rose and champion filly Colonial Girl (dam of Gr3 winner Peggy Jay), as well as Seventh Rock’s smart daughter Crystal Glamour

Lot 185 – out of a Gr1 mare by top broodmare sire Royal Academy, this colt is a ½ brother to 3 winners including former Gr1 Premier’s Champion Stakes second Black Toga

Lot 186 – closely related to world class sprinter Shea Shea (also by a Danzig line sire), this filly is a half sister to 4 winners, including stakes winning 2yo Leeward

Lot 203 – a half brother to 2 useful winners, this colt (bred on reverse cross as top sprinter Rubick) is from the family of Gr1 winning French 2yo Naaqoos, 2016 Gr1 winner Sir John Hawkwood, and globetrotting champion Pilsudski

Lot 229 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a three time winning daughter of champion Australian sire Encosta de Lago and is bred on reverse cross of Coolmore sire Rubick

Lot 236 – a half-sister to 7 winners, including 3 stakes horses notably graded winners Fanzene and Joan Ranger, the family of Gr1 winner African Appeal

STAGELIGHT

Classic winning son of Montjeu, he left behind smart fillies Nonki Poo and Margot On Stage from limited chances

Lot 117 – inbred to Sadler’s Wells, this filly’s dam won twice over 1200m, the family of recent Gr3 winning filly Nordic Breeze and G1 winning fillies Captain’s Gal and Yquem

Lot 121 – this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to 8 time stakes winner Tuvana Silva Lot 160 – a half brother to 3 winners, including smart stakes horse Tiger Play, this colt is out of a winning daughter of champion sire and emerging broodmare sire Captain Al

Lot 182 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a Jallad ½ sister to a Gr1 sprinter and is from the family of champions Kochka and Jay Peg

Lot 227 – this colt is out of a half-sister to Gr1 SA Classic winner English Garden and from the family of Gr1 winners Colonial Girl and Lord Shirldor

THE APACHE

A grandson of Storm Cat, the former Equus Champion was first past the post in the 2013 G1 Arlington Million and won or placed in a total of 7 Gr1 races

Lot 215 – out of a mare by Fusaichi Pegasus (damsire of champions Capitalist and Cloth Of Cloud), this colt’s third dam is US Gr1 winner Clabber Girl (by Alydar) and this is the family of legendary sire Fappiano, and Gr1 winners and successful sires Go Deputy, Honour And Glory and Quiet American

TIGER DANCE

The full brother to champion sire Giant’s Causeway left behind some smart horses, notably stakes performers, Tribal Dance, Tiger Tiger, Kitti Cat and Tiger Play

Lot 165 – out of a winning ½ sister to ill-fated Gr1 Singapore Cup winner and Gr1 Dubai World Cup second Lizard’s Desire

TRIPPI

Champion Sire in South Africa, his top runners include such Gr1 winners as Inara, R Heat Lightning, Real Princess and For The Lads, as well as champion Hammie’s Hooker and top 3yo’s Gold Standard and Live Life

Lot 155 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a four time winning daughter of champion sire Western Winter and Gr1 winner As Ever, the family of Broodmare Of The Year Loyal Linda

TWICE OVER

Four time Gr1 winning European Champion, whose yearlings fetched up to R2 100 000 this year

Lot 46 – a half brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a winning Nureyev daughter of a Gr2 winning daughter (and sister to a classic winner) of top broodmare sire Storm Bird, the family of Gr1 winners/champions Zilzal, Polish Precedent, Posse, and Culture Vulture

Lot 64 – this filly is a half sister to 2 winners, including feature race winner Easy Lover, her first two dams are stakes performers and fourth dam is US champion Revidere

Lot 75 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt’s dam is a half-sister to the dam of recent stakes winner Hashtag Strat, the family of local classic winners Field Flower and Royal Land, as well as British classic winner Touching Wood and legendary US sire Bold Ruler

Lot 87 – a half brother to 2 smart winners, this colt is out of stakes placed half sister to Gr1 sprinter Poly Nation, the family of Met winning champion Mark Anthony

Lot 88 – inbred to Roberto, this colt is out of a three time winning daughter of champion sire Captain Al, and his third dam is champion Australian 2yo filly and Gr1 Golden Slipper winner Burst

Lot 90 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to the dam of Gr1 winner, and Pocket Power conqueror, Ivory Trail, from the great Best In Show family

Lot 114 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a ½ sister to Horse Of The Year Winter Solstice, who, like Twice Over, is by a Mr Prospector line sire

Lot 127 – inbred to Derby winner Roberto, this filly is out of a Gr2 Captain Al daughter

Lot 148 – a half sister to a winner, this filly (whose dam is a sister to July winning champion Trademark) is from the same Party Time family as champion filly In The Fast Lane, and her recent Dubai stakes winning ½ brother Light The Lights

Lot 205 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a Gr3 winning own sister to Guineas winning sire Biarritz, and is from the same family as globetrotting classic winner Kapil

Lot 214 – out of a winning daughter of outstanding sire Dansili, this filly’s second dam is a Sadler’s Wells half sister to Gr3 Jersey Stakes winner Membership and ¾ sister to Gr1 filly Treat. Dansili is sire of Twice Over’s Gr1 winning relative Passage Of Time

Lot 221 – inbred to Blushing Groom (like unbeaten 2000 Guineas winner Footstepsinthesand), this filly is out of a stakes placed winner of three, from the family of champion filly Fov’s Dancer VAR Sire of 18 Gr1 horses, whose current high class performers include Rivarine and impressive 2yos Varallo, Valedictorian, Namibia and Bank On It

Lot 16 – bred like promising 2yo Varallo, this filly is out of a three parts sister to Equus Champion and sire Argonaut, with her third dam having produced 5 stakes winners

Lot 77 – half-brother to 4 winners, this colt’s three time winning dam is a half sister to a stakes winner and his second dam, by prominent sire Green Desert, is a sister to champion sprinter Sheikh Albadou

Lot 97 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is from the family of Horse Of The Year Horse Chestnut Lot 140 – out of a winning daughter of a stakes winner by Complete Warrior (damsire of Var’s Gr1 winner Villandry, this filly is from the same Best In Show family as top fillies Rags To Riches, Peeping Fawn and Chimes Of Freedom

WARM WHITE NIGHT

Dual G1 winner and half brother to a champion, has sired the likes of Selangor Cup winner Hard Day’s Night and Gr3 winner Harlem Shake from first crop

Lot 19 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a sister to millionaire and Gr2 winner Jet Explorer and bred on the reverse cross to Met winner Past Master, family of classic winners Kooyonga and Roland Gardens

Lot 48 – this is a full-sister to Gr3 Final Fling Stakes winner Harlem Shake, and is out of a Snippets ½ sister to a four time stakes winner

Lot 166 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of an own sister to Gr3 Park Stakes winner Park Row and her dam is by world leading sire and broodmare sire Diesis

Lot 171 – a full brother to useful winner One Away, this colt is from the family of Gr2 November Handicap winner Swartland –a son of Warm White Night’s sire Western Winter

Lot 200 – a half sister to 3 winners including Zim star A King Is Born, this filly is out of a stakes winning ½ sister to 16 time Gr2 winner and July third Bound By Honour

Lot 207 – inbred to Gone West (like Hard Day’s Night) this filly is out of a stakes placed winner whose second dam is a full sister to French Oaks winner Caerlina

Lot 235 – this colt is out of Gr3 Magnolia Hcp winner Fanzene, a ½ sister to Gr2 winner Joan Ranger

WHAT A WINTER

Triple Equus Champion and four time Gr1 winner, currently SA’s Leading First Crop sire

Lot 4 –a half brother to 4 winners, including a 2yo stakes horse, this colt is out of a five time stakes winner, from the family of Western Winter’s high class performers Buran and Ice Belle

Lot 25 – out of a half-sister to a US Gr3 2yo,this filly (a direct descendant of Pretty Polly) is from the same family as outstanding sire Cape Cross (and his in form own SA based brother Great Britain), champion Diktat, and successful sire Iffraaj (like this filly, by a Gone West line sire)

Lot 36 – a half-brother to 7 winners, including Gr1 filly Ladonna, this colt is out of a daughter of outstanding broodmare sire Woodman and US 2yo stakes winner More Than Willing

Lot 93 – this filly is out of a Gr3 winner of six from the family of former SA sire Russian Fox

Lot 95 – out of a winning daughter of Rock Of Gibraltar, this filly’s Gr3 winning third dam is a Sadler’s Wells ½ sister to dual Gr1 winner and leading sire Pentire, family of champion Divine Proportions (dam of SA sire Eightfold Path) and dual Derby winner Shirley Heights

Lot 107 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt is from the family of July winner and sire Gondolier

Lot 118 – a three parts brother to a five time winner, this colt is out of a six time winning daughter of seven time champion sire Jet Master, damsire of recent Gr1 winner Edict Of Nantes

Lot 158 – this filly is a half-sister to 6 winners, including Gr1 runner up Up Front –also by a Gone West line sire, her dam is by world leading sire Royal Academy and this is the family of five time Gr1 winning champion and sire Dream Ahead

Lot 233 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a stakes placed daughter of National Assembly

Lot 242 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning Captain Al mare, whose dam is a stakes placed winner of five, family of Gr1 performer Walk In Space

WHERE’S THAT TIGER

Classic placed son of Storm Cat, who has a decent strike rate in SA with his handful of runners including feature race contenders Supertube, Tiger’s Touch, Tiger Quest and Gr1 performer Samurai Blade

Lot 5 – a half-brother to 3 time winner, this colt is from the family of classic winning siblings Captain’s Lover and Ebony Flyer and Gr2 winner Joshlin

Lot 11 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly’s dam is a half sister to an 11 time winner, and her third dam is a stakes winning ½ sister to July winner Gondolier

Lot 101 – out of a ½ sister to 3 winners, this filly’s second dam is a Fort Wood half-sister to champion 2yo Kochka, with the latter also being sired by a son of Storm Cat

Lot 115 – out of a Gr3 2yo, this filly is from the family of Gr2 filly Rodeo Sioux

Lot 125 – a ½ sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning ¾ sister to Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery winner State Factor and her second dam is a half-sister to Cape Derby winner Corning Touch

Lot 138 – a half brother to 3 winners including a stakes horse, this colt is out of a four time winning own sister to 8 time stakes winner Omega Code

Lot 147 – out of a ½ sister to a winner, this filly is from the family of outstanding fillies Sport’s Chestnut and Monyela, as well as Horse Of The Year and Gr1 sire Horse Chestnut

Lot 175 – a half sister to a winner, this filly is out of a half sister to Gr2 filly Real Red, the family of champions Ragusa and Politician

Lot 194 – a half brother to 4 winners (one of whom won five), this colt is out of a half-sister to a five time winner and dam of a stakes winner, family of Storm Cat line champion Kochka

Lot 223 – a half brother to a winner, this colt’s second dam is a half sister to champion Trademark, a dual graded winner in the USA, and from the great Party Time family

Lot 239 – out of a multiple winner by champion sire Captain Al, this colt is from the same family as recent Gr3 winner Rikitikitana, as well as Thekwini Stakes winner Royal Emblem

Lot 243 – a ½ brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a National Assembly half sister to a stakes winner and Gr1 producer, his second dam won the Gr2 SA Fillies Guineas, inbred to Danzig, he is from the same family as Danzig line champion Forward Filly (by National Assembly)

Lot 244 –a half brother to 2 winners, he is out of a sister to a stakes winner and his second dam is versatile Fillies Guineas winner She’s A Treat

WINDRUSH

Emerging broodmare sire, and sire of champion Mother Russia and graded winners Diana’s Choice, Rushing Wind, In A Rush, Nordic Breeze and Sunsational

Lot 248 – a half sister to 4 winners, including a stakes horse and a seven time winner, she is out of a Gr3 daughter of champion sire Al Mufti and a stakes winning Foveros mare