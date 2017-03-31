Champion Jockey’s Insolence

Kieren Fallon is set to give his account of his brilliant and sometimes controversial riding career in a book to be published this year.

In an autobiography entitled Insolence the six-time champion Flat jockey has promised to tell his side of his Old Bailey race-fixing trial in 2007, which collapsed with the jockey completely exonerated.

The book, written in collaboration with journalist Paul Haigh, will detail Fallon’s upbringing in Ireland to his rise to the top of his profession, winning three Derbys, two Prix de l’Arc de Triomphes and 13 other British Classics, as stable jockey to Sir Henry Cecil, Sir Michael Stoute and Aidan O’Brien.

Fallon retired from the saddle last year when diagnosed with depression and publishers Simon & Schuster promise a memoir that will be “brutally honest as well as entertaining” when it is released in September.

The publisher’s synopsis, produced on its website, says: “No-one would question his ability in the saddle. Few, if any, have ever been as good at coaxing the best out of their rides. But his extraordinary rapport with the horse has not quite been matched by his dealings with humans – particularly not those in authority with whom he’s had a career-long battle.

“Now Fallon recalls his rise from a rural Irish family with no racing connections and his frequent collisions with the media as well as many of the people who run the sport.

“With wit as well as absolute frankness, he tells of the huge pressures on top jockeys – even those without his external problems – and how his dazzling riding career was marred, then brought to a premature halt by campaigns of lies and innuendo.”

