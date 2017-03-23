Silvano Stars Clash Again

The final fields for the second legs of the SA Triple Crown and SA Triple Tiara respectively were announced today. They will be run on a bumper Classic Day programme at Turffontein on Saturday 1 April.

The R2 million Gr1 SA Classic has attracted a small but quality field, headed by Gauteng Guineas top two, Janoobi and Al Sahem.

The sons of Silvano produced a grandstand tussle in the first leg and a rematch looks a terrific prospect – with the extra ground likely to play into the hands of runner-up, Al Sahem.

R2 000 000 1800m

S A CLASSIC (Grade 1)

For 3 year-olds (2nd Leg of SA Triple Crown)

No Apprentice Allowance

1 8 Janoobi 60 103 A P Strydom Mike de Kock 2 9 Heavenly Blue (AUS) 60 100 A C Murray Mike de Kock 3 4 Al Sahem 60 98 T A A Delpech Sean Tarry 4 2 Unagi 60 94 A C Zackey Gary Alexander 5 1 Furiosa (AUS) 60 90 T A S Khumalo Sean Tarry 6 3 Crowd Pleaser 60 88 A W Marwing Johan Janse van Vuuren 7 6 Kampala Campari 60 88 A G van Niekerk Andre Nel 8 7 Tilbury Fort 60 88 T A R Danielson Sean Tarry 9 5 Alaadel (AUS) 60 85 A R Simons Mike de Kock Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (1,2,9) (3,5,8) Gauteng Fillies Guineas runaway winner Smiling Blue Eyes has drawn well and will appreciate the extra 200m of the Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic.

The daughter of Dynasty ran a cracker over the mile from the worst of the draw in the Tiara opener and looks to make it a perfect step-up hat-trick, after a Gr3 Fillies Mile success in November last year.

The fairer sex race has attracted 13 runners, and includes the first leg runner-up, Al Hawraa.

R1 000 000 1800m

WILGERBOSDRIFT S A FILLIES CLASSIC (Grade 1)

3-year-old Fillies (2nd Leg SA Triple Tiara) No Apprentice Allowance 1 11 Safe Harbour 60 108 T A S Khumalo Sean Tarry 2 6 Smiling Blue Eyes 60 99 T A R Danielson Sean Tarry 3 1 Al Hawraa (AUS) 60 96 A C Murray Mike de Kock 4 4 Maleficent 60 95 A R Simons Alec Laird 5 13 Orchid Island 60 95 A A Delpech Mike de Kock 6 3 Babbling Brooke 60 93 A P Strydom Ormond Ferraris 7 10 Captain Gambler 60 92 A R Fourie Joey Ramsden 8 7 Being Fabulous (AUS) 60 91 A G Lerena Johan Janse van Vuuren 9 8 Oriental Oak 60 86 A W Marwing Robbie Sage 10 9 Belle Rose 60 85 A A Marcus Mike de Kock 11 12 My Friend Lee 60 84 A M V’Rensburg Lucky Houdalakis 12 5 Bi Pot 60 82 A C Maujean Geoff Woodruff 13 2 Philae 60 80 A G van Niekerk Andre Nel Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (1,2) (3,5,10)