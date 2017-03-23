Silvano Stars Clash Again

The final fields for the second legs of the SA Triple Crown and SA Triple Tiara respectively were announced today. They will be run on a bumper Classic Day programme at Turffontein on Saturday 1 April.
The R2 million Gr1 SA Classic has attracted a small but quality field, headed by Gauteng Guineas top two, Janoobi and Al Sahem.
The sons of Silvano produced a grandstand tussle in the first leg and a rematch looks a terrific prospect – with the extra ground likely to play into the hands of runner-up, Al Sahem.
R2 000 000 1800m
S A CLASSIC (Grade 1)
For 3 year-olds (2nd Leg of SA Triple Crown)
No Apprentice Allowance
|1
|8
|Janoobi
|60
|103
|A
|P Strydom
|Mike de Kock
|2
|9
|Heavenly Blue (AUS)
|60
|100
|A
|C Murray
|Mike de Kock
|3
|4
|Al Sahem
|60
|98
|T A
|A Delpech
|Sean Tarry
|4
|2
|Unagi
|60
|94
|A
|C Zackey
|Gary Alexander
|5
|1
|Furiosa (AUS)
|60
|90
|T A
|S Khumalo
|Sean Tarry
|6
|3
|Crowd Pleaser
|60
|88
|A
|W Marwing
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|7
|6
|Kampala Campari
|60
|88
|A
|G van Niekerk
|Andre Nel
|8
|7
|Tilbury Fort
|60
|88
|T A
|R Danielson
|Sean Tarry
|9
|5
|Alaadel (AUS)
|60
|85
|A
|R Simons
|Mike de Kock
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,2,9) (3,5,8)
Gauteng Fillies Guineas runaway winner Smiling Blue Eyes has drawn well and will appreciate the extra 200m of the Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic.
The daughter of Dynasty ran a cracker over the mile from the worst of the draw in the Tiara opener and looks to make it a perfect step-up hat-trick, after a Gr3 Fillies Mile success in November last year.
The fairer sex race has attracted 13 runners, and includes the first leg runner-up, Al Hawraa.
R1 000 000 1800m
WILGERBOSDRIFT S A FILLIES CLASSIC (Grade 1)
3-year-old Fillies (2nd Leg SA Triple Tiara)
No Apprentice Allowance
|1
|11
|Safe Harbour
|60
|108
|T A
|S Khumalo
|Sean Tarry
|2
|6
|Smiling Blue Eyes
|60
|99
|T A
|R Danielson
|Sean Tarry
|3
|1
|Al Hawraa (AUS)
|60
|96
|A
|C Murray
|Mike de Kock
|4
|4
|Maleficent
|60
|95
|A
|R Simons
|Alec Laird
|5
|13
|Orchid Island
|60
|95
|A
|A Delpech
|Mike de Kock
|6
|3
|Babbling Brooke
|60
|93
|A
|P Strydom
|Ormond Ferraris
|7
|10
|Captain Gambler
|60
|92
|A
|R Fourie
|Joey Ramsden
|8
|7
|Being Fabulous (AUS)
|60
|91
|A
|G Lerena
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|9
|8
|Oriental Oak
|60
|86
|A
|W Marwing
|Robbie Sage
|10
|9
|Belle Rose
|60
|85
|A
|A Marcus
|Mike de Kock
|11
|12
|My Friend Lee
|60
|84
|A
|M V’Rensburg
|Lucky Houdalakis
|12
|5
|Bi Pot
|60
|82
|A
|C Maujean
|Geoff Woodruff
|13
|2
|Philae
|60
|80
|A
|G van Niekerk
|Andre Nel
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,2) (3,5,10)