A Gr1 for a R2 million stake and nobody is biting!

Janoobi wins the Gauteng Guineas – he is back

The entry cut off time for the R2 million Gr 1 SA Classic – the second leg of the SA Triple Crown – to be run over 1800m  on April 1 at Turffontein was extended to  Tuesday 14 March after only eight horses had been entered initially – with Mike de Kock and Sean Tarry holding 6 of the 8 entries.

Cape trainer Andre Nel took advantage and has entered Kampala Campari and Loadshedder, to boost the entry to 10. Last year 14 ran. Declarations close at 11h00 on Thursday 23 March.

  2. Classic Squib indeed, the better class horses don’t run in these “Triple Crown” races. The winners of these dubious “Triple Crown” titles never shape against decent opposition away from the highveld.

