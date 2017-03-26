‘Don’t Leave Out’ – Kannemeyer

Scottsville today:

Weather Cloudy. 22degs. 6km/h North Easterly Rainfall Last 24 Hours: 2mm Last 7 Days: 19mm Irrigation Last 24 Hours: Last 7 Days: 12mm Penetrometer Reading 28 Track Condition Soft False Rail 5m

BELINDA IMPEY

Race 1 – EIGHT SUMMERS (5): A nice horse but will need further.

ALYSON WRIGHT

Race 1 – KIRARA BEACH (8): Will need the experience.

Race 3 – FINAL CUP (6): Will need the experience.

YOGAS GOVENDER

Race 1 – PEGGSON (9): Looking for further and will need the run.

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 1 – PERFECT JAY (10): Nice type, might just need it, has shown potential, hoping not too green, must not be left out of exotics.

PAUL LAFFERTY

Race 2 – CRYMEARIVER (7): Has an outside place chance.

GARTH PULLER

Race 2 – DINNER DATE (8): She is a nice, well grown filly and will definitely need a couple of runs.

ALISTAIR GORDON

Race 3 – CONKER THE CODE (4): Will more than likely need the run – but could be worth including in larger, outside, back end quartets.

ROBERT FAYDHERBE FOR CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 3 – RIVER GARDEN (10): Is coming back from an injury and will be in need of it.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.