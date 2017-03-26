‘Don’t Leave Out’ – Kannemeyer

Scottsville today:
|Weather
|Cloudy. 22degs. 6km/h North Easterly
|Rainfall
|Last 24 Hours: 2mm
|Last 7 Days: 19mm
|Irrigation
|Last 24 Hours:
|Last 7 Days: 12mm
|Penetrometer Reading
|28
|Track Condition
|Soft
|False Rail
|5m
BELINDA IMPEY
Race 1 – EIGHT SUMMERS (5): A nice horse but will need further.
ALYSON WRIGHT
Race 1 – KIRARA BEACH (8): Will need the experience.
Race 3 – FINAL CUP (6): Will need the experience.
YOGAS GOVENDER
Race 1 – PEGGSON (9): Looking for further and will need the run.
DEAN KANNEMEYER
Race 1 – PERFECT JAY (10): Nice type, might just need it, has shown potential, hoping not too green, must not be left out of exotics.
PAUL LAFFERTY
Race 2 – CRYMEARIVER (7): Has an outside place chance.
GARTH PULLER
Race 2 – DINNER DATE (8): She is a nice, well grown filly and will definitely need a couple of runs.
ALISTAIR GORDON
Race 3 – CONKER THE CODE (4): Will more than likely need the run – but could be worth including in larger, outside, back end quartets.
ROBERT FAYDHERBE FOR CANDICE BASS ROBINSON
Race 3 – RIVER GARDEN (10): Is coming back from an injury and will be in need of it.
Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.