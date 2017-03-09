Two Weeks To The Big One!

With the Dubai World Cup – the world’s richest race day – barely two weeks away, Mike de Kock sends out only one runner at Meydan this evening as the penultimate meeting of the season gets underway.

De Kock saddles the Irish-bred maiden Syncopation in the first race, the Aabar Properties, an IPIC Group Company, Maiden Plate over 1400m.

The son of Dark Angel has run two fair places here and could be ready for a big bid.

On the Thursday evening agenda is a seven race card, all on the dirt surface, highlighted by a valuable 1600m handicap, the IPIC Trophy, for which 15 have been declared, including the Doug Watson-trained Active Spirit.

The six year old landed his first win of the season a fortnight ago at Meydan in a 2000m handicap under Sam Hitchcott.

This was a return to winning ways for the Red Stables resident who had two impressive wins last season at Meydan, including over course and distance. Stable jockey Pat Dobbs, aboard for both of last season’s victories, takes over in the saddle.

“He has come out of that last race in great shape,” said Watson. “The draw has been kind so, hopefully, he will produce a big run and he is a course and distance winner so the shorter trip should not be a concern.”

Tadhg O’Shea rides Shawaahid, making his dirt debut, in just his fourth start since joining Ali Rashid Al Rayhi.

The four year old owned by Khalifa Al Nabooda has run well on each of his three local outings, his most recent win coming last year over slightly further, on the all-weather in England.

Two other factors make him a key contender, firstly he is well drawn and secondly he has been working on this surface daily.

