Great Competitors

Fascinating sparring sessions between a pair of our top young riders were the highlights of rousing finishes to two of Saturday’s Turffontein non black-type features.

Both sponsored by leading breeders Avontuur, Callan Murray and his apprentice colleague Lyle Hewitson have provided plenty of entertainment for punters and they demonstrated their youthful skills in fine style on Saturday.

At a time when the sport needs new generation heroes, and the champions are all nearing, or have hit 50, it is refreshing to see emerging talent of their ilk. And let’s not forget a young man like Craig Zackey – who adds a dimension with his varied aggressive approach.

It was Hewitson who came out tops on Saturday – beating the determined Murray in two tight calls.

In the jackpot opener, the R135 000 Egoli Mile, Murray looked to have ridden a perfectly judged race from the front on the Australian-bred Alaadel, who was returning from an eight week break.

Murray has fitted in well to the Mike de Kock set-up and riding fit horses makes things a lot easier from a tactical viewpoint.

With Sean Tarry’s late finishing Bold Viking (Hewitson) and De Kock ’s pacesetting Alaadel (Murray) fighting matters out in a ding dong duel to the line, it was Bold Viking who held on well to beat Alaadel by a head in a time of 98,26 secs. This was the first of a Sean Tarry feature hat-trick on the afternoon.

Raydaveric came out of the pack to grab third ahead of the well backed Whosethebossnow.

The winner’s stablemate Copper Pot appeared to go wrong in the running and ran last.

The Bellwood Stud bred winner is a gelded son of Black Minnaloushe out of the one-time winning Northern Guest mare, Norse Woman.

A R300 000 BSA National Yearling Sale graduate, he has won 2 races with 1 place from 6 starts for earnings of R145 625.

The Pick 6 closed in the R150 000 Gold Rush Sprint, where nine 3yo’s met over the 1100m straight.

Hewitson had Clever Guy tucked away two lengths off leaders Aussie Austin and Raasmaal.

At the 250m marker Murray looked to square matters as he sent Raasmaal with a powerful run for home down the inside.

But Hewitson wasn’t in a sentimental mood, and he brought the flashy Clever Guy down the outside with a sustained run.

In a race that Murray may watch again and wonder how he ran second, Clever Guy finished marginally too powerfully and held off Raasmaal to win by 0,30 lengths in a time of 63,81 secs.

Aussie Austin was there for a long way and held on for third, just under a length back.

In a sad sight, the recently gelded Aggressive broke down in running.

David Southey bred the white-socked Clever Guy from Argonaut out of the one-time winning Fort Wood mare, Wish For Wisdom.

He looks promising – having won 3 from 5 starts with 1 place – his only unplaced effort being behind Matador Man in the Listed Secretariat Stakes.

The Steve Moffatt trained Clever Guy took his earnings to R237 375 and with his racing style and speed we are unlikely to have seen the last of him.

Callan Murray will be back!