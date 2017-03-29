English Premier League

Game week 30 promises to be an exciting weekend of Premier League action with some very attractive odds on offer. Anfield is where we’ll kick things off with Liverpool up against Everton in the Merseyside derby, with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking to continue their impressive recent record against the Toffees.

Chelsea appear to be running away with the league title having built up a 10-point lead. Antonio Conte’s side will welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, while nearest challengers Tottenham, who are without their injured striker Harry Kane, will travel to Sean Dyche’s Burnley who have picked up some very good results in front of their supporters.

The gameweek closes out with the tie of the round as Manchester City travel to Arsenal on Sunday, three days before Pep Guardiola’s side face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Saturday 1 April

6/10 Liverpool | Draw 29/10 | Everton 17/4 (13:30)

Liverpool will be aiming to go unbeaten in the Merseyside derby for the 14th consecutive meeting. Sadio Mane’s stoppage time goal gave the Reds a dramatic victory in December and Jurgen Klopp’s side will be looking to complete the double over the Toffees for the first time since the 2011/2012 campaign. When these sides met at Anfield last season, the Reds ran out comfortable 4-0 winners. Everton’s away form doesn’t bode well for their chances with just four wins from 14 away matches this season. With Romelu Lukaku in free-scoring form, Liverpool’s defence will be in for tough time. I’m going for Liverpool to Win & Both Teams to Score at 33/20.

17/4 Burnley | 28/10 | Tottenham 6/10 (16:00)

Tottenham face a tough trip to Burnley, who boast an impressive home record this season. Sean Dyche’s side have won seven of their last nine at home and haven’t lost to Tottenham in four at Turf Moor. However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side did record a 2-1 victory over the Clarets in the reverse fixture at White Hart Lane in December, with goals from Dele Alli and Danny Rose. Burnley are a much better team when playing in front of their supporters. Tottenham are winless in three away games in the league, drawing against Man City and Sunderland before losing 2-0 at Liverpool. With Harry Kane still out injured, I’m going against Spurs here. Burnley are tipped on the Win/Draw Double Chance at 12/10.

3/10 Chelsea | 17/4 | Crystal Palace 9/1 (16:00)

Runaway leaders Chelsea are firm favourites against London rivals Crystal Palace. The Blues have won 12 of 13 matches played at Stamford Bridge this season, scoring 36 goals while conceding eight. They did lose at home to Liverpool in September, but that was before Antonio Conte’s formation switch to 3-4-3. Chelsea won the reverse tie 1-0 at Selhurst Park in December thanks to a header from Diego Costa. The international break came at the worst time for Crystal Palace as it interrupted a three-match winning streak. Sam Allardyce will be hoping his side can continue where they left off, but I see nothing but a comfortable win for Chelsea. Back the Blues to Win To Nil at 15/20.

14/10 Hull City | 9/4 | West Ham 19/10 (16:00)

Hull City will be desperate to claim maximum points against a West Ham side out of form. Hull’s impressive home record is providing a cause for optimism for their survival hopes under Marco Silva. The Tigers have lost just one of their 12 games at the KCOM Stadium in all competitions dating back to early November. Under the Portuguese boss, Hull have taken 10 points from a possible 12, the 1-1 draw with Burnley their only slip. West Ham are winless in five matches with three losses on the trot. Slaven Bilic’s men have failed to win in their last two trips to the KCOM Stadium, with Hull taking four points from those games. The Tigers are tipped on the Win/Draw Double Chance at 4/10.

19/20 Leicester City | 47/20 | Stoke City 28/10 (16:00)

Craig Shakespeare has started his tenure as new permanent manager at Leicester City in brilliant style, overseeing an upturn in Premier League form and then remarkably reaching the last eight of the Champions League with a win over Sevilla. The Foxes will be hoping to secure a fourth consecutive league victory as they look to move further away from the relegation zone. Stoke suffered a narrow 2-1 loss at home to Chelsea last time out, which saw Phil Bardsley shown a red card in the final minutes. There were plenty of encouraging signs for Mark Hughes’ men who fought tooth and nail against the league leaders. The Potters have struggled away from home this season with just three wins from 14 matches, suffering seven defeats. I’m going for the home win at 19/20.

3/10 Man United | 38/10 | West Brom 17/2 (16:00)

Jose Mourinho’s men will look to extend their unbeaten run in the league to 19 matches when they face West Brom. Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are suspended for this tie, but both will be eligible to play against Everton in midweek. Mourinho will be sweating on the fitness of Paul Pogba and Phil Jones, who pulled out of their national teams. A brace from Ibrahimovic gave United a 2-0 victory at the Hawthorns in December, the Swede will be sorely missed. West Brom will be high on confidence after beating Arsenal 3-1 at home last time out. The Baggies have won two of their last three trips to Old Trafford. United have drawn three of their last four home matches. I’m backing Tony Pulis’ men to earn a draw here.

8/10 Watford | 49/20 | Sunderland 33/10 (16:00)

Watford and Sunderland are in identical form, picking up just one point from the last four matches. Walter Mazzari’s side still have a seven-point cushion from the drop zone, while the Black Cats are bottom of the table, with seven points behind 17th-placed Swansea. Sunderland have failed to find the net in four matches and have lost seven of their last eight away games. David Moyes will be desperate to have Lee Cattermole and Victor Anichebe available for the clash. The Black Cats can’t afford to lose this game, but they haven’t showed signs of improving. I’m expecting a tight affair, but Watford are tipped to make home advantage count.

6/10 Southampton | 29/10 | Bournemouth 4/1 (18:30)

Southampton failed to build on their two-match winning streak as they went down 2-1 at Tottenham last time out. In-form striker Manolo Gabbiadini suffered a groin injury in that game, which is expected to keep him out for around three weeks. His loss will be a huge blow after the former Napoli man scored six goals in his first four games for Claude Puel’s side. The Saints will be desperate to return to winning ways against Bournemouth. They won the reverse tie 3-1 in December thanks to a stunning brace from Jay Rodriguez. The Cherries seem to have turned their slump around, snapping a nine-match winless streak. After holding United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, Eddie Howe’s side have won back-to-back games against West Ham and Swansea. Both Teams to Score is tipped at 15/20.

Sunday 2 April

19/20 Swansea City | 23/10 | Middlesbrough 29/10 (14:30)

Just five points and two places separate the sides in the league. A win for the Swans would give them a comfortable cushion on the drop zone, while victory for Boro would breathe new life into an ailing season and offer much-needed hope. Paul Clement’s side have won their last three matches at the Liberty Stadium, while Boro have lost their last three away games. Back the Swans to secure maximum points at 19/20.

TREBLE @ 8/1

Liverpool Win & BTTS 33/20

Chelsea Win To Nil 15/20

Leicester Win 19/20

There’s lots of cracking matches to keep us entertained on the weekend and on top of that, there is a round of midweek Premier League matches, with Chelsea vs Man City the pick of the bunch. Here’s my multiple for midweek: wins for Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man United and Leicester at 11/1.

Chadley Nagel