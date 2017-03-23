Yvette Bremner – ‘Behaviour The Key’

YVETTE BREMNER

Race 1 – COYOTE CREEK (2): This will be too short – looking for a touch further.

Race 1 – HIGHLAND CAPTAIN (4): Will be very green.

Race 1 – ITSGONNARAIN (5): If he behaves he could run well but the key is, he needs to behave.

Race 7 – GAME GIRL (4): Has been thrown in the deep end so let’s see how we go here.

GAVIN SMITH

Race 1 – PETRONIUS MAXIMUS (7): Will need the experience.

Race 7 – PRECIOUS PANSY (12): A very smart filly and is working well but it will be a tough task taking on winners.

ALAN GREEFF

Trainer could not be contacted.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 7 – BETTERTOGETHER (3): Has been thrown into the deep end on debut. Although she may battle to win we would recommend including her in all exotics. She could well run into the money despite being her first run.

