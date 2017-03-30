‘Should Be Running On’ – Greeff

ALAN GREEFF

Race 2 – KIMBERLY STAR (3): A nice big colt, should be running on and looking for further in time.

YVETTE BREMNER

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

DORRIE SHAM

Race 2 – ROMANO (6): Will need the run. Is a nice horse but looking for further – we have to start somewhere.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.