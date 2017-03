The February 2017 NHA newsletter is their ‘Dedication’ edition.

Inside, CEO Lyndon Barends shares his insights on the love and dedication that drive horse racing, news from the lab discusses the cobalt inquiry findings and Dr Dale Wheeler addresses the issue of retirement and rehoming of racehorses. And don’t miss the uplifting story of Medoca, a neglected mare that was saved with the help of the NHA.

Catch up on all the latest news below:-

NHA Newsletter – February 2017 (V5a)