Good Greeff – This Could Be Something…

ALAN GREEFF

Race 1 – ALBERTINA (3): Wants a bit further and should be green.

Race 1 – GRAZIA (8): She could be anything – let’s see how she goes.

Race 4 – DIRECT ROUTE (13): A nice filly, I think she will be in the firing line if not too green.

YVETTE BREMNER

Race 1 – BANJO BUZZ (5): A big filly – will need the run.

GAVIN SMITH

Race 1 – MASGEGEDE (12): A nice filly but might be tough to take on the winners.

DORRIE SHAM

Race 4 – MEGGA FORCE (14): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

JACQUES STRYDOM

No comment.

