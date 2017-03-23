Terry Spargo, the voice of Dubai racing for almost two decades, is preparing to call his 17th and final Gr1 Dubai World Cup on Saturday.
Australian-born Spargo, 61, leaves the post with a heavy heart but also a host of memories, having commentated on every running of the World Cup from Captain Steve in 2001 at Nad Al Sheba to Gloria de Campeao, the first at Meydan in 2010 – to this year’s winner.
One comment on “Goodbye Dubai”
Farewell Nails. Called many South African horses home and it always sounded like he willed them to, knowing the odds they overcame