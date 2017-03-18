No Jinx On Winx!

“I feel like she is in the prime of her career, I expected more tempo early but I knew on the way to the barriers she meant business today,”said jockey Hugh Bowman after Street Cry’s star daughter Winx had won her sixteenth consecutive start at Rosehill on Saturday.

The heavy going at Rosehill proved no test for the great mare who sauntered in by six lengths to win the Gr1 George Ryder Stakes for the second year running.

Breaking last in the seven-horse horse field, Winx cruised to the front at the top of the home run to win like a true champion.

“Unbelievable, just unbelievable,” trainer Chris Waller said.

“I just can’t explain the feelings and emotions whenever she races.

“The responsibility that comes with training her is something I’ve never experienced before.

“It’s something we take very seriously and that’s why she’s running today or she would have been scratched. Simple as that.”

“The Queen Elizabeth is where we want to be next.”

Winx’s 20th win elevated her career earnings beyond $10 million.

Her price has shortened for the WFA Gr1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes, which will be run over 2000m at Royal Randwick on Saturday, April 8 2017.