Gr1 Race Moves

The Gr1 R1 million weight for age Empress Club Stakes has been moved from 15 April to 22 April as Phumelela are hoping to be graced by the on course presence of HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco.

The prestigious Turffontein Standside 1600m event for fillies and mares will also be named the HSH Princess Charlene Empress Club Stakes.

Furthermore, the two maiden plate races of R250,000 which Princess Charlene sponsors and which were previously run on Peermont Emperor’s Palace Charity Mile day have been moved to this meeting.

The later date of the race will be welcomed by Highveld trainers of top three-year-old fillies as this will give them three weeks recovery time after the Gr 1 SA Fillies Classic, which is to be run on April 1. On the other hand, the race will now be only two weeks before the Gr 2 Daisy Fillies Guineas at Greyville in KZN, which is to be run on May 7.

One top three-year-old filly who will be in the Empress Club Stakes is the Roy Magner-trained Anna Pavlova and she will arrive relatively fresh as she is skipping the SA Fillies Classic.

Anna Pavlova, by St Petersburg, was purchased in-training by Barry Irwin’s Team Valor International before her last start in the Gr 2 Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas, although a share in her was retained by original owners Courtney and Megan Soal.

www.goldcircle.co.za