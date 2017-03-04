De Kock Edges Ever Closer

Trainer Mike de Kock notched his 2998th career winner when the lightly raced Rafeef stayed on well to win the R400 000 Gr2 Hawaii Stakes at Turffontein on Saturday – in a top two finish for the Australian-breds.

The top yard were rewarded for their loyalty to Avontuur-sponsored Callan Murray, who was retained for the ride after he had gone fractionally too early on Rafeef in the Listed Wolf Power 1600 last time out – when the big fellow had been beaten by New Predator’s stablemate, Irish Pride.

Murray showed he had learnt from the hard lesson, as he settled Rafeef off the pace set by New Predator and bided his time until late in the straight.

With New Predator and Kangaroo Jack looking to dominate matters, Rafeef loomed up on their inside and got the upper hand in the final 150m.

He went on the stronger to beat the consistent Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes winner New Predator by 0,25 lengths in a time of 86,21 secs.

The only filly in the race, Fort Ember stormed out of the pack to snatch third away from Kangaroo Jack – who is clearly not at his best form.

The talented Callan Murray said:

“’It was great to get an opportunity to redeem myself. I found a nice position and Gavin (Lerena) went an even nice gallop on New Predator, which suited us. I bided my time and Rafeef turned it on well. I am learning from my mistakes and I appreciate the opportunities given me by the De Kock yard. Many thanks also to Sheikh Hamdan and Angus Gold.”

Assistant trainer Matthew De Kock said that Rafeef was a yard favourite.

“He is a beast of a horse who takes a lot of work. His Groom Ninja is a brave man! He is beautifully bred and this Gr2 win has secured him a place at stud,” he added.

Rafeef is by Redoute’s’ Choice out of the former SA Horse Of The Year National Colour, who won 7 of her 10 starts here.

Exported to compete overseas, the grey speedster won in Dubai and also finished a close second in the Gr1 Nunthorpe Stakes.

Rafeef was purchased by Shadwell Australia for A$800 000 at the 2014 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale

National Colour has proven a hit at the sale and Shadwell have bought the subsequent two lots – which includes the third top seller at last year’s Easter Sale, when Rafeef’s full-brother was knocked down to them for AUS$1.75 million.

In 2015 Shadwell bought the full-sister for AUS $675 000.

No guessing who will be bidding on the Snitzel grey half sister that comes up at the 2017 renewal!