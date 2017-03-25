Santa’s Missing In Action…

The R400 000 Gr2 Senor Santa Stakes at Turffontein today is an exotic bet minefield of note. The withdrawal of top candidates Trip To Heaven and Graduation Day have thrown the race even wider open.

The eleven horse field is loaded with some diverse speed talent and an upset result is on the cards.

Last year’s winner Talktothestars and the 2015 speedball Dollar Dazzler are back for more represent the established class to take on a pair of handily weighted 3yo fillies at the base of the speed tree.

The Gr2 Senor Santa Stakes weights are set off benchmarks, as follows:

Benchmark at 62kgs = 115 or more; benchmark at 60kgs = 110 to 114; benchmark at 58kgs = 105 to 109; benchmark at 56kgs = 100 to 104; benchmark at 54kgs = 95 to 99 and benchmark at 52kgs = 94 & less

Bull Valley is now ridden by S’manga Khumalo and only has his eighth start. He has excellent form and was held late by Trip To Heaven when failing narrowly in the Joburg Merchants.

Talktothestars is pure class but has not been at his best for ages and cames back to his preferred strip after an unplaced try in the Hawaii Stakes.

We note that he is declared at time of writing to wear alumites – that may require review!

Piere Strydom is an interesting jockey booking for Will Pays, who pulled up distressed after the Hawaii Stakes, where he failed to show.

The Azzie trained son of Imperial Stride will need to show more commitment.

Much the same applies to his stablemate Splendid Garden, who hasn’t won in ages and is in and out most days.

The 2015 Senor Santa winner Dollar Dazzler chased Wrecking Ball home in the Tommy Hotspur in a long overdue form return, and is a kilo worse off with Maroun filly.

Weichong Marwing retains the ride on the unsound son of Var and can come into the mix if retaining his improvement.

African Ruler didn’t enjoy the step up in trip in the Hawaii Stakes but is very effective over this cut and could be the lurker if a change of rider to Anthony Delpech gets him to find something late in his race,

Gr1 winning 2yo Arabian Beat is another lightly raced sort. He has had only one poor run this term and looks to have his soundness issues.

Champagne Haze ran a quiet race in the Wolf Power 1600 when sixth in a field of eight last time and despite thoughts to the contrary, may be better over the sprints.

He beat African Ruler in receipt of 2kgs at his penultimate start over 1200m, but this will require plenty of toe.

Doing It For Dan needs a major form turnaround to feature.

The Grant Maroun –trained fairer sex duo of Gr3 Tommy Hotspur winner Wrecking Ball and third placer Queen Laurie are fit and well and will keep the boys on their toes with their handy galloping weights.

Wrecking Ball beat Dollar Dazzler a long neck last time and and is 1kg better off here, while Queen Laurie looks best over 1000m.

Neither can be underestimated though!

Class inevitably shines through.

Dollar Dazzler has been edging back to his better form. Bull Valley runs well fresh, while the keenly weighted Wrecking Ball could score a major.

Go wide!