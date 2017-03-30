Kings Of The Poly

The R250 000 Gr3 Kings Cup heads the Greyville Friday evening programme. The purists won’t be excited to see the race being run on the polytrack for the second year running. As they say – progress can be a pain!

We have enjoyed night racing at Greyville for over 20 years now and with the polytrack now into its third year, it probably makes sense to raise the bar and programme features on the surface.

The Kings Cup was won by Frank Robinson’s Dynasty mare Olma at its inaugural running on the new surface and the 2017 renewal looks a typically trick handicap again.

The Candice Bass-Robinson team saddle 7yo Ashton Park, who they will be keen to try and get into the winner’s enclosure before the big guns start stepping out for the SA Champions Season.

The son of Battersea Park is fairly consistent and has run two good races on this surface.

His effort under 60kgs in the Michaelmas Handicap to get close to the classy Celtic Captain was a good one and he will strip fit after a decent third at Scottsville a fortnight ago.

Mike Azzie has secured the services of Anthony Delpech for Arctica, who ran such a cracker recently when only nabbed late by The Elmo Effect in the Listed Drum Star.

The son of Captain Al has won his only previous start on the Greyville poly and looks to have plenty in his favour.

Local hope Royal Armour has shown good form at his last three runs and beat Sylvester The Cat on the Scottsville turf last time.

He is very effective on this surface and appears to be ahead of the handicapper – and ready to win his first stakes race.

Sean Tarry tries Bulleting Home on the poly for the first time.

The classy Western Winter gelding was way back in the Hawaii Stakes and has been generally disappointing. He is well drawn and has beaten Arctica previously.

Sylvester The Cat was caught late by Royal Armour and beaten a short head last time.

He is a half kilo worse off with the Forbes runner and his sole previous effort on the poly was unconvincing.

Topweight Gr2 Hawaii Stakes winner Captain Aldo has the best of the draw and Anton Marcus in his favour.

He is in good form at his last 3 runs and the only unknown is his ability to adapt to the all weather at his first try.

Gareth Van Zyl’s Budapest has won 2 of his last 3 starts – all on the turf and tries his hand at the poly again.

The son of Lithuanian has shown his colours at Gr3 level in the past and is a versatile sort who can go handy or drop out.

Cape visitor Fifty Cents is one of Justin Snaith’s first runners here in 2017.

The son of Trippi was outclassed in the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate but produced good runs on either side of that.

He has a tendency to lug out at the finish and it will be interestin to see how he goes first time out at Greyville on the right-handed track.

Pearl Emblem is the sole representative of the fairer sex and frankly looks to have plenty to do to win from her wide draw.

The daughter of National Emblem has proven effective over 200m shorter against her own sex.

Her stablemate, the 6yo Stronghold gelding Double Clutch was backed to win his last start, which he duly did – on the Scottsville turf mile.

A course and distance winner, he must have an outside chance of challenging for honours.

Charles Laird’s Secret Warning goes for his fourth straight win and the son of Kahal is racing in the form of his life.

A course and distance winner, he carries a handy galloping weight and could score a first stakes success.

Dean Kannemeyer’s Last Tiger is drawn widest of all and won his last start on an objection, after Nicklaus had finished in front of him.

The son of Eyeofthetiger has proven very effective on the poly and even though he rises in class must have a place chance.

Arctica and Royal Armour could be the pair to fight this out, with chances to the old man Aston Park and the enigmatic Bulleting Home.

Secret Warning appears to be progressive and should not be discounted off his handy weight.