Spies’ Sycamore Singer

A talented and precocious 2yo, Seattle Singer finally put her act together halfway through her 3yo term. She scored a career first stakes success when upsetting the more fancied runners to win the R250 000 Gr3 Sycamore Sprint at Turffontein on Saturday.

A true handicap, the Sycamore has a history of delivering the curved balls over the years and the 28-1 available about Corne Spies’ Seattle Singer certainly fitted the trend.

The Ascot Stud bred daughter of Sail From Seattle has always been blessed with plenty of ability and has been thereabouts at the top level – her best being her runner-up cheque to the boys in the Gr1 Gold Medallion.

On Saturday she upped her game over the 1160m under the lights in her second run after a rest to run out a convincing winner.

In a lukewarm betting race, Joan Ranger was a weak fancy at 33-10, with some interest in Old Em and Crystal Glamour.

Craig Zackey had Seattle Singer out quickly to lead from her outside draw, but eased the 3yo back a length as Athony Delpech allowed Old Em to stride and lead down the middle.

At the 350m marker, Zackey pressed the button and Seattle Singer lengthened to draw away and win well by 1,40 lengths in a time of 65,65s – marginally slower than the 65,49s clocked by Champagne Haze carrying 3kgs more in the Gr2 Senor Santa a half hour earlier.

Gavin Lerena brought Crystal Glamour out of the pack to chase Seattle Singer home, while Geoff Woodruff’s Al Danza showed nice resolve after her rest and return from the Cape to grab third.

The Toreador mare Lumya gave further impetus to the healthy quartet dividend when she rattled late to grab fourth cheque, 2,70 lengths off the winner.

Topweight Joan Ranger failed to get into it and finished eighth.

Seattle Lady appeared to go wrong at the 200m marker and was pulled up by Randall Simons.

The Ascot Stud bred Seattle Singer, a R600 000 National Yearling Sale buy, took her earnings to R676 300 at her 3rd win with 10 places from 16 starts.

A full sister to Gr1 sprinter Gulf Storm, she looks to be a valuable broodmare prospect in time to come, being by SA’s current leading sire of 2yos by stakes and individual winners, Sail From Seattle, out of the four-time winning Kilconnel mare, Royal Drummer.

Winning jockey Craig Zackey booted home the 400-1 double when he also won the last race on A P Arrow first-timer Glider Pilot for Tyrone Zackey .

It is not often we see a horse win first time over 2000m – but Rabada’s grey half brother looks talented. His debut win also rounded off a great day for Summerhill Stud.