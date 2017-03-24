Home » Racing & Sport » Greyville – Drier Competitive

Greyville – Drier Competitive

Straight from the horse's mouth

PATRICK ELLIS FOR YELLOW STAR STUD AND CHRIS ERASMUS

 Race 1 – CIRENCESTER (2): A nice horse but will need the run.

 STUART FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER

 Race 1 – CRUSADO (3): There are a couple with decent form in the race, but this horse should be competitive.

 GAVIN VAN ZYL

No comment.

 ALYSON WRIGHT

 Race 1 – RESPECTABLE ROCK (9): Trainer could not be contacted.

 LOLA CRAWFORD

 Race 3 – THINK TANK (10): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.

