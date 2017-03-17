Greyville Tonight – Drier ‘Competitive’

PATRICK ELLIS FOR YELLOW STAR STUD AND CHRIS ERASMUS
Race 1 – CIRENCESTER (2): A nice horse but will need the run.
STUART FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER
Race 1 – CRUSADO (3): There are a couple with decent form in the race, but this horse should be competitive.
GAVIN VAN ZYL
No comment.
ALYSON WRIGHT
Race 1 – RESPECTABLE ROCK (9): Trainer could not be contacted.
LOLA CRAWFORD
Race 3 – THINK TANK (10): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.
Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.