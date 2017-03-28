Prestige Sponsor For Cape Winter Series

Western Cape racing has received a boost with the news that leading breeders Highlands, part of Ridgemont, will sponsor the prestigious Cape Winter Series.

The Cape Winter Series Triple Crown, is run over three legs from a mile to a stamina sapping 2400m, in the heart of the Cape’s green season from April through to June.

The series will forever be famous for being the platform that launched the career of one of the greatest horses to grace our turf this century.

The three-times SA Horse Of The Year Pocket Power is the only racer to have won the Cape Winter Triple Crown, when he dominated all before him in 2006.

The son of Jet Master went on to win 9 Gr 1 races, including the J&B Met three-times in succession and the Gr 1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate a record four times in a row.

Other great horses to reach the precipice of Winter Series glory include the likes of Horse Of The Year Winter Solstice, who won the first two legs before being dethroned by his stablemate, Set To Music, in a thrilling climax at the final hurdle.

Another SA Horse Of The Year, champion Variety Club, won the first leg in 2012, before jetting off on a sparkling run that included local and international success.

Subsequent Vodacom Durban July winner Power King, also fell at the last leg hurdle in 2014, while the highly vaunted Marinaresco narrowly beat 2017 Sun Met winner Whisky Baron in the first two legs last season, before going on to SA Champions Season glory.

Highlands, a part of Ridgemont will also be sponsoring the Winter Triple Tiara for the 3yo fillies.

The R600 000 series runs parallel to the colts and geldings features and is structured from 1400m to 2200m.

Ross Kieswetter said that it is a privilege to now be involved with the Winter Series.

“We appreciate the importance it holds for the Cape horses who do not travel up to Natal. The Winter Series is steeped in tradition and has exposed some of the nation’s greatest horses. Highlands, part of Ridgemont, will aspire to keep this tradition alive by building the Highlands Stud Winter Series over the years to come.”

Highlands Stud has stood a number of top stallions over two decades.

The late Danzig stallion National Assembly, a son of Danzig bought by Vincent O’Brien for $2.5 million as a yearling but unraced due to injury, amongst their most notable.

The Highlands Stud stallion roster is now headed by Dynasty, sire of South African champions, as well as his treble Gr1 winning son, Jackson.

The Winter Series schedule is as follows:

Leg 1: Saturday 29 April

R250 000 Gr3 Winter Guineas – 1600m

R150 000 L Sweet Chestnut Stakes (F&M) -1400m

Leg 2: Sunday 21 May

R250 000 Gr3 Winter Classic – 1800m

R150 000 L Stormsvlei Mile (F&M) – 1600m

Leg 3: Saturday 24 June

R250 000 Gr3 Winter Derby – 2400m

R150 000 L Winter Oaks (F&M) – 2200m

– Press Release issued by Highlands Stud, part of Ridgemont, on Tuesday 28 March 2017