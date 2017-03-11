Import The Pick

There is no magic formula – otherwise this game would be too easy – but while some top imports struggle in the tropics, some grow a leg and ARAMCO could be one of those.

The former Australian only won once from some 10 starts before arriving in Singapore but did place another six times which suggested he didn’t need to find much more to go through the grades.

But trainer Shane Baertschiger and connections would not have envisaged three wins from his first five starts in Singapore and his most recent effort easily good enough to step up to BM83 Company (race 7) and win with just 51.5kg.

KNIGHT JUDGE is another one-time winner from Australia (from only one start) who looks to have settled in very well to the Kranji environment and after two close-up places at his first two starts, gets his chance to break through in race 10 on the card.

The two runs were on the turf and given his very good trial form, the switch to the Poly should see a result and he looks a horse to follow through the grades.

Plenty of other good races on the card and most look to have enough depth to make it very interesting for exotic players – especially in the jackpot and quaddie legs.

Best Bets: (KNIGHT JUDGE race 10, win), (MAKANINI race 3, value) and (TOP NOTE race 8, value).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 8 (1, 6, 8 and 9), race 9 (2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9), race 10 (1, 4, 5 and 6) and race 11 (1, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12).

Race 5

Selections; 2 QUETZAL – 3 GALAXY EXPRESS – 1 KNIGHT SPIRIT – 4 CLUTHA LAD

Some tough customers fight out a Class 5 over 1800m on the poly. QUETZAL fought on well on the turf last start after scoring his first win over 1900m on the poly at his previous start; he is suited by this distance and should be running on. GALAXY EXPRESS won three starts back on turf and his only poly win was at this distance; he is suited by this class and distance and should be closing late. KNIGHT SPIRIT is a tough 10YO who won in this Class on turf last start; two of his 11 wins have been on the poly and at his 90th career outing, he will be running on. CLERMONT CLUB hasn’t won in his past 20 outings but has been battling away at most recent starts and has won three times at this trip; he could be prominent for Nooresh Juglall.

1 KNIGHT SPIRIT *** Tough 10YO who won in this Class on turf last start. Two of his 11 wins have been on the poly and at his 90th career outing will be running on. 5.00

2 QUETZAL *** Fought on well on turf last start after scoring first win over 1900m on poly at previous start. Suited this distance and should be running on. 4.00

3 GALAXY EXPRESS *** Won three starts back on turf and only poly win was at this distance. Suited this class and distance and should be running on. 4.00

4 CLUTHA LAD *** Gets blinker/pacifiers and has a good poly record. Hasn’t won in past 22 starts but recent form is solid and should be running on. 5.00

5 RAMZES * Placed last start at odds but needs to back that up. 25

6 DANNY * 9YO who has been battling of late. Did not show up when having first run for new stable. Needs to improve. 20

7 HAPPY JOY * Struggling of late. Improvement needed. 33

8 CLERMONT CLUB ** Hasn’t won in past 20 outings but has been battling away at most recent starts and has won three times at this trip. Could be prominent for senior rider. 6.00

9 SHABBAT ** Placed last start but still a Maiden after 29 outings. Only battles. 33

10 GRAND PARIS * Appreciates being back on the Poly and should run a solid race but a win would surprise. 33

11 PINYIN ** Battles away and suited this trip. Last win was 31 starts ago. 20

Race 6

Selections; 2 SECRET SQUIRREL – 1 QINGDAO – 4 MR JACKSON – 3 SHE’S THE ONE

A very, very moderate Maiden. In fact one of the weakest races seen this year. SECRET SQUIRREL just missed at his most recent outing on the poly and the saddle slipped on that occasion. The 4YO is having his first turf outing but should be prominent and looks extremely hard to beat. QINGDAO gets blinkers and a tongue-tie after a moderate debut when caught wide. He had a placing at Matamata before arrival and could improve with Gerald Mosse getting aboard. Nothing else appeals although SHE’S THE ONE placed at Te Teko before arrival but has done nothing at both outings; he gets a tongue-tie and could improve. MR JACKSON has placed at five of 10 outings on poly but has struggled at three turf outings; he pulled up lame last start but could show up. The others have done very little, watch market moves.

1 QINGDAO *** Gets blinkers and tongue-tie after moderate debut when caught wide. Had a placing at Matamata before arrival and could improve with Gerald Mosse getting aboard. 3.00

2 SECRET SQUIRREL *** Just missed at most recent outing on poly when saddle slipped. Having first turf outing but should be prominent. 1.60

3 SHE’S THE ONE ** Placed at Te Teko before arrival but has done nothing at both outings. Gets a tongue-tie and could improve. 33

4 MR JACKSON ** Has placed at five of 10 outings on poly but has struggled at three turf outings. Pulled up lame last start but could improve. 10

5 PHANFONE * Resuming. Yet to beat a runner home in three outings. 33

6 PRINCE DARCI * Blinkers come off and gets a tongue-tie but needs to improve on efforts to date. 20

7 DREAMPITCHER * Blinkers come off but hasn’t placed in nine outings. 20

8 SKYHAWK * Yet to place in six outings. 33

9 CHINA FALCON * Yet to place in 13 outings but not a mile away last start and this is race is very weak. 33

10 PRESENT ARMS * Yet to place in 20 outings but could sneak into exotics in this weak field. 50

Race 7

Selections; 7 ARAMCO – 4 HIP HIP HOORAY – 2 POSEIDON – 1 VIVIANO

A strong race with little between the top hopes which includes a very progressive type in ARAMCO. The 4YO former Australian has hit the ground running in Singapore winning three from five starts and looks very well placed here with 51.5kg. He has some solid types to beat though including POSEIDON who battled on when resuming and has a good record at this distance; he will find this easier and should be running on. HIP HIP HOORAY had a good record in NZ and won a Class 3 on arrival. He has battled at his most recent starts and pulled up not striding out freely at last outing but his recent trial was strong and he should be in the finish. VIVIANO is racing soundly and suited by this distance, he will find this easier than recent outings and should be running on. DARCI CHARMER battled on poly when resuming but is better suited by this distance on turf; his recent trial was good and he could show up.

1 VIVIANO *** Racing soundly and suited this distance. Will find this easier than recent outings and should be running on. 4.00

2 POSEIDON *** Excuses when resuming in KSA company and has a good record at this distance. Will find this easier and should be running on. 3.00

3 DARCI CHARMER *** Battled on poly when resuming but better suited this distance on turf. Recent trial was good and could show up. 5.50

4 HIP HIP HOORAY *** Had a good record in NZ and won Class 3 on arrival. Has battled at most recent starts and pulled up not striding out freely at last outing. Recent trial was strong and should be in the finish 4.00

5 NOVA WARRIOR * Caught wide and only battled when resuming. Recent trial was fair but best form is on Poly. Improvement needed. 20

6 HAPPY MONEY * Well back at recent outings and hasn’t won in 17 outings. Gets Manoel Nunes but needs to improve. 33

7 ARAMCO *** Won Class 3 last start. Promising but this is harder. Should be running on. 10

8 CYBORG ** Put in a fair effort when resuming in Class 3 and subsequent trial was good. Each-way. 14

9 VON KRUMM * Battled when resuming and this is harder. 33

Race 8

Selections; 1 TOP NOTE – 8 SUVARNABHUMI – 6 GOLDEN ROSEWOOD – 9 BONJOUR BOB

It’s safe to say this is a very weak Class 5 field and best to punt with caution. So with no confidence we look at the highest rated horse in the race, TOP NOTE. The 5YO looks hopeless on form – he’s no Robinson Crusoe there – but given he gets blinkers and a tongue-tie and his only win was with headgear in a similar affair, he could show up. Nothing looks like winning this race so SUVARNABHUMI and BONJOUR BOB come into calculations while it would be remiss not to give last start surprise winner, GOLDEN ROSEWOOD, a big show on winning form.

1 TOP NOTE *** Resuming. Form reads badly but finds himself in right Class, track and trip so keep safe with blinkers back on and tongue-tie a factor. 6.00

2 REAL HERO * Struggling of late so take on trust. 33

3 TIME AFTER TIME * Disappointing when resuming but improves for the run in a race that suits. 33

4 PETITE VICTOIRE ** Very hard to follow but not a mile away last start and goes good enough on his day for this. 12

5 SILENT CONNECTION ** Not a mile away when Duric onboard two starts back and can consider. 6.00

6 GOLDEN ROSEWOOD *** Broke a 44 run Singapore losing streak to win last start and have to follow in this weak field. 3.00

7 KAISER BRIGHT ** Form reads badly but better than a few of these so plays a part in the finish. 12

8 SUVARNABHUMI *** Resuming with good trial under his belt and that might be good enough in this weak field. 5.00

9 BONJOUR BOB *** Long-term maiden who has shown glimpses and this race is very weak. 8.00

10 NATURAL WATER * Struggles as a rule. 50

11 RAINBOW STAR ** Not the worst in this field and not a bad value option for exotics. 20

Race 9

Selections; 5 ZIP A DEE DOO DAH – 2 BRING MONEY HOME – 9 MAGSTOCK – 3 NAZIR

A cracking race – perhaps the most competitive on the card – and you would think a busy finish is on the cards with value to be found if we can find the winner. ZIP A DEE DO DAH impressed winning over 1200m when resuming and the promising stayer looks a big show over the mile. The 5YO was on the Derby trail last year and he will be a horse to follow through the grades and can win this. BRING MONEY HOME showed last start that while he isn’t quite up to Group standard, he wins races like this and he will be prominent throughout. MAGSTOCK is another promising stayer who it will pay to follow through the grades and he will find the mile to his liking after a good run fresh over 1400m. Plenty of others to consider including three last start winners in NAZIR, TARAMEA and the honest CERTAINLY and don’t discount KIRKS RYKER sans blinkers.

1 DRAGON FURY ** Improved effort last start suggests he is worth following and will find this easier again. 12

2 BRING MONEY HOME *** Just missed in BM83 Company after a gaggle of runs at Group level an wins this without surprising. 3.00

3 NAZIR *** Could make excuses for his ordinary efforts before winning at the mile last start and can win again. 6.00

4 KIRKS RYKER *** In the mix in similar affair last start and should figure again with blinkers removed. 10

5 ZIP A DEE DOO DAH *** Resumed with excellent win over 1200m when resuming and the mile looks perfect. 8.00

6 TARAMEA *** Won over this trip when blinkers were added last start and pay to follow although this race is tougher. 10

7 WINNING CAUSE ** Will improve with each run this campaign and might be a good value option for exotics. 20

8 JUSTICE FIRST * Not on recent form. 200

9 MAGSTOCK *** Promising stayer who ran a big race fresh over 1400m and will improve again as he steps up in distance. 7.000

10 MANGATOETOENUI ** Competitive type but would need to be at his very best in this strong field. 20

11 TERMS OF REFERENCE ** Blinkers odd after showing last start why he is always an each-way show but yet to win on the turf. 20

12 CERTAINLY ** Super honest and won his last two turf runs but will need luck in this field from the wide gate. 12

13 BIG BANKER * Reassess in Class 5. 200

Race 10

Selections; 1 KNIGHT JUDGE – 4 AUTUMN RUSH – 6 LIM’S SHOT – 5 LOUEY VELOCE

Not a lot of depth to this Class 4 Poly sprint, which should give KNIGHT JUDGE his chance to break through in Singapore. The one-time winner from Australia (over 1100m) has been close up at his two Singapore starts on the turf and his trials suggest the Poly hold no fear and he could be hard to beat. AUTUMN RUSH is right in the mix after breaking his maiden status last start. The 4YO deserved that win after three good runs and he will certainly win sooner than later in Class 4. LIM’S SHOT and LOUEY VELOCE are both in honest form and both will win without surprising and you can almost forget the rest although BLACK MAMBA could run forward race at odds while the first emergency, SAVAGE STORM, could figure if he gets a start.

1 KNIGHT JUDGE *** Just missed at two starts since arriving and trials suggest he wins on the Poly with winkers added. 2.80

2 BLACK MAMBA ** Appreciates first up run and could play is he can go forward early from the wide gate. 20

3 BIGDINERO * Resuming and market best guide on recent quiet trial form. 20

4 AUTUMN RUSH *** Broke through for a well-deserved maiden win last start and pay to follow. 5.00

5 LOUEY VELOCE *** In very good form and is again the benchmark in this type of race. 4.00

6 LIM’S SHOT *** Wins sooner than later in Class 4 and will get the favours from gate 5 with a tongue-tie added. 4.00

7 HEE’S A MAVERICK * Resuming after long break and should need longer. 100

8 SATELLITE PRINCE * Back in trip and might be looking for easier Company. 50

9 SUGARTIME JAZZ * Needs easier. 33

10 NO SMOKING JEFF * Reassess longer, easier and on the Poly. 100

11 SOON YI * Ran on OK two starts back in similar affair but like to see in easier Company. 20

12 DRAGON KINGDOM * Resuming. Maiden who is eligible for easier. 50

13 SAVAGE STORM ** Excuses last start and not far away in similar affair to this two starts back so keep safe. 20

14 PHIDIAS * Should improve with racing but needs longer than this. 50

Race 11

Selections; 12 OPTIMUS – 1 BIG MAN – 10 RISKY ROCKEFELLER – 4 PUSAKA

Nothing jumps off the page to win the lucky last and a solid each-way option in OPTIMUS might be a good punting option. The 5YO has drawn awkwardly but has enough early pace for V Duric to have him handy enough in running to be a winning show. He has been in good form this campaign in some nice company and gets his chance here. His Stephen Gray stablemate, PUSAKA, is also a winning show and the 6YO will be working into this strongly late with a 2kg claimer on board. Shane Baertschiger also has two runners with winning hopes in BIG MAN and GUILTY PLEASURES, who will both be prominent throughout, while the blanket goes over RED ANT, KEEPITUP, RISKY ROCKEFELLER and MORITZ ECLIPSE.

1 BIG MAN *** Found wanting in better Company late last start but can figure prominently here. 10

2 CAMBRIDGE ** Former Kiwi who has won over this trip but market best guide on quiet trial form. 12

3 DARSHINI ** Former UK galloper who made a solid local debut but and will improve over further. 33

4 PUSAKA *** Appreciates first up run and will be doing best work late in a race that suits. 12

5 RED ANT *** Coming off back-to-back Poly wins but has won this trip and track previously so pay to follow. 8.00

6 GUILTY PLEASURES *** Honest and in this a long way at each-way odds. 12

7 IRON MAN ** Placed on the Poly two starts back and recent trial was solid so worth thought at odds. 12

8 KEEPITUP *** Did it tough enough last start to forgive what looked a poor effort and take on good debut win and some solid recent trials. 16

9 LIM’S SPRINT * Just battled since win four starts back and hard to have. 33

10 RISKY ROCKEFELLER *** Honest and always an each-way hope in races like this. 12

11 MORITZ ECLIPSE *** Turned some very solid form into a well deserved win and pay to keep following. 6.00

12 OPTIMUS *** Foot on the till and wins with luck from the wide alley. 5.00

13 DANCE IN THE WIND ** Led and fought on when making Singapore debut and in this a very long way. 12

14 ROCK EAGLE ** Might need easier to win but will be running on well and can include in exotics. 12

15 MURDOCH * Issues last start (irregular heart rhythm) but should need easier than this. 33

16 ECLAIR FIESTA * Needs longer and easier. 50

