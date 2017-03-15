Include The Reverend

STUART FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER

Race 1 – EYEFORTHEGIRLS (1): A nice colt, nice type, should run well.

Race 2 – VANITY FAIR (11): May just need this run.

MARK DIXON

Race 1 – NORTHERN REBEL (3): A nice horse but will need the experience.

GARTH PULLER

Race 1 – REAL VISION (6): Trainer could not be contacted.

Race 2 – FASHION TREND (4): Trainer could not be contacted.

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 1 – REVEREND (7): He is showing natural speed, racing will do him good – include in your exotics.

DENNIS BOSCH

Race 1 – SHADOW CATCHER (8): Nice type but will need further.

GARETH VAN ZYL

Race 1 – TROJAN HARBOUR (9): Shows decent work – can earn a cheque.

KOM NAIDOO

Race 1 – TRINI’S ORATORIO (10): Will need a touch further.

Race 2 – ALLY WHOOPEE (1): A nice filly, if not too green, could finish in the money.

MICHAEL MILLER

Race 2 – BREXIT (2): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

DARRYL MOORE FOR IVAN MOORE

Race 2 – GREAT AIM (5): Has shown some speed at home but will probably be green.

GAVIN VAN ZYL

Race 2 – MEET THE LOGANS (6): No comment.

PAUL GADSBY

Race 2 – QUERARI STAR (7): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

ALYSON WRIGHT

Race 2 – SHINDEAGEN (9): She might be a bit green but is not a bad filly.

Race 3 – GORGEOUS GUEST (8): We are a bit concerned that she could be green as she only has one eye.

LOWEN DENYSSCHEN

Race 2 – THE VINTAGE (10): A gutsy little filly – not a great sand horse, better on the grass – hoping for a fair run.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.