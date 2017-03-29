KZN Owner Body Makes Strides

A “beneficial meeting conducted in good spirit” took place at Greyville last Friday between Gold Circle and KZN’s Independent Owner’s Association (IOA).

The latter organisation was recently founded by prolific and passionate KZN owner Brian “Buffalo Bill” Burnard.

The current IOA Board consists of three Directors, namely, Brian, Daryll Marescia and Mayesh Chetty, with the latter pair contributing “immensely and passionately”, from the inception of the Association.

The well-being of the industry and all involved in it was the focus of both parties at the meeting and a few important issues were raised with that in mind.

The possibility of introducing a “central billing system” was discussed. The aim of this initiative would be to eradicate the non-payment of training fees by rogue owners and to ensure that Trainers accounts would be up to date.

The former occurrence has had a negative effect on a few KZN training yards and repercussions have been felt further afield.

The introduction of a “Training Contract” between Trainer and Owner that would ensure the “eradication of the current ambiguities that exist”, was also discussed.

Stakes increases and how they would be implemented was brought to the table. The IOA highlighted the fact that the percentage figure of average stakes money earned per horse compared to the cost of keeping a horse in training had been dropping.

The possible implementation of a minimum training fee was also discussed with the well-being of Trainers in mind.

A few KZN yards have been feeling the pinch in the current economic climate.

The IOA calculated a fee which incorporated the minimum amount required to cover all costs of keeping a horse in training as well as enabling a Trainer to make a living. The IOA are in the process of asking their members to pay at least this minimum fee.

The IOA Board reiterated that prior to any agreements being made on any matters, it would first consult with its Members for their approval, or disapproval. Upon the IOA receiving the official position of Gold Circle pertaining to any issue or issues, it would convene a Members meeting.

Both Gold Circle and the IOA said they wished to quash a rumour doing the rounds in the racing industry that the IOA were intent on a “take over” of Gold Circle.

In fact the IOA have been granted office space at Greyville from which to operate, signalling the intent from both parties to induce industry progress transparently and in harmony.

In light of the above, both parties wish to appeal to the public at large, and the Racing Fraternity in particular, to take no notice of statements made, unless officially made by the IOA or Gold Circle.

