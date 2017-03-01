SA Buyers Active Down Under

At least nine horses sold so far at the Inglis Premier Yearling Sale in Australia could be coming to race in South Africa, having been sold to South African interests.

The two bought early at the sale by Markus Jooste’s Mayfair Speculators are likely to remain in Australia, having been co-signed by Victoria-based Heywood Bloodstock.

They spent Aus$280,000 on a Camelot colt and another $260,000 on a Fastnet Rock filly.

Jehan Malherbe’s Form Bloodstock has secured seven horses already at the sale, which has been running since Sunday.

His most expensive purchase was a Smart Missile filly secured for $180,000. He bought a Shamus Award filly, who

is related to Alboran Sea, for $90,000, a Fiorente filly for $70,000, a Choisir colt for $60,000 and a filly by Black Caviar’s four-time winning half-brother All Too Hard filly for $30,000.

Paul Guy’s Heritage Bloodstock has bought two fillies, paying $210,000 for a daughter of Snitzel and R100,000 for a filly by Camelot.

Andy Williams, manager of World Wide Bloodstock, has spent $175,000 on two yearlings, a Sebring colt ($120,000) and a Declaration Of War filly.

The sale ends today – Wednesday [Mar 1].

