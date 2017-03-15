Just Not Cricket

Are the Stipes being consistent or reasonable? We say not always.

Take the case of last Friday’s Greyville winner Kingsmead…

Excerpt from the Stipes report:

Trainer M Roberts appeared before the Board with regard to the improved performance of KINGSMEAD (*A Arries) the winner. The Board noted that this gelding was found to be not striding out in his two previous starts. Trainer Roberts further explained that this gelding was, in his opinion, better suited to the fitting of blinkers and the shorter distance of 1000 metres tonight. He also explained that this gelding’s merit rating had dropped significantly. He was advised to race this gelding over similar distances and equipped in a similar manner in his future engagements. Mr Roberts’ attention was drawn to the Rules pertaining to “in and out” running.

The SP best handicapped runner had only had 3 runs since his debut win when he won again paying R10 odd on the Tote.

Yet the Stipes saw need to summon trainer Muis Roberts…