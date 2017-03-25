Ennion’s Weekend Warrior

BRETT CRAWFORD

ERIC SANDS

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – ENDOFMARCH (5): Nice colt but will probably need the experience on debut but we are expecting a nice run.

Race 1 – WHEELS ARE UP (16): Will need the experience and a bit further – should however run a nice race.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Race 1 – FORCE OF FLIGHT (6), GREY HALO (7) and QUERARI’S SECRET (10): All three are inexperienced and will be green.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 1 – PINWHEEL (9): Has never seen the grass and will probably need it but is one to follow.

GREG ENNION

Race 1 – WEEKEND WARRIOR (17): A very nice horse but has not galloped. I think he will run well, I am expecting a good run.

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 8 – LOVE TRIANGLE (7): A big horse, looking for further but this race will do him good – a nice type.

ADAM MARCUS

Race 8 – RENZO (8): A lovely gelding but is extremely laid back at home. He will come on from the experience.

GLEN PULLER

Race 8 – TOP GERE (11): Will need the run and the experience.

