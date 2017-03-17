Cape Trainers Get Grass

Kenilworth Racing have stepped forward to assist trainers hamstrung by a lack of grass for gallops.

It was agreed last year that a quota system for gallops at Kenilworth would replace the previous arrangement of feature race runners only.

A method of calculation was agreed upon and implemented.

With the closure of Durbanville for the upgrade to the surface, the quota was increased and each trainer duly notified.

In a move designed to further assist trainers in preparing their horses and boosting fields in the Cape, a decision has been taken that limited gallops will be permitted on the back straight of Kenilworth Racecourse – based on 8% of each trainer’s runners over the period 1 October 2016 to 28 February 2017.

The area available for these gallops will be between the 1200m mark and 2500m mark, on the outside of the course.

Horses will not be permitted to access any other section of any of the tracks.