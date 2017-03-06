Matchett’s Back

It has been a long time between feature race drinks for trainer Paul Matchett. But the veteran broke the two year plus drought with a promising staying sort to bring the curtain down on the Guineas Day feature programme at Turffontein on Saturday.

They say when they stay they always have a chance and Matchett’s Archipenko gelding showed solid stamina on the sticky underfoot conditions that made the 2450m of the R150 000 Listed Aquanau Handicap an even more testing one.

Randal Simons rode a well judged race on the nicely bred individual who is maturing into a longhauler with good potential.

Royal Honour stayed on powerfully at 8-1 to beat Save The Rhino by 0,80 lengths in a time of 1558,62 secs.

The winning margin may have flattered the runner-up.

Ilitshe boosted the quartets, by staying on for third.

Bred by Ascot Stud, Royal Honour is a 4yo gelded son of Archipenko out of the unraced Medicean mare, Reputable. The latter is a half-sister to a US Gr1 winner.

Royal Honour has won 5 races with 7 places from 21 starts for stakes of R376 220.

The winner looks set to have the 3200m Caradoc Gold Cup on Classic Day and the 2850m Gold Bowl on Champions Day as his next targets.