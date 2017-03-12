Tarry’s Exquisite Touch

SA champion trainer Sean Tarry dominated proceedings at Turffontein on Saturday, winning three of the six features on the ten race programme.

Tarry picked up impressive winners in the Listed Storm Bird Stakes (Barrack Street) and the Egoli Mile (Bold Viking), but it was the return to form of his lightly raced Var filly Exquisite Touch, who romped to glory in the Listed Bauhinia Handicap, who would have likely pleased him most.

An electrifyingly fast galloper, Exquisite Touch had won the Ruffian Stakes at the corresponding meeting in 2016 to make it two from two and signal a promising career ahead.

She started 3-10 at her next start in the Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery, but ran a rather modest fourth behind Fursa, after losing her starting stall certificate.

Rested for just over six months, she had one prep before being shuttled to the Cape for the richly endowed CTS 1200, where she never showed.

All’s great with hindsight in this game and that was probably a bridge too far for the inexperienced youngster at her second run after a rest.

Back at home on Saturday, she was easy to back at 6’s and stormed in to beat the classy topweighted Joan Ranger by 1,25 lengths in a time of 56,66 secs – the fastest of the three 1000m races on the day.

Lyle Hewitson gives everything a chance and he steered Paul Peter longshot Movie Show through late for third to shade the gallant front-runner Hashtag Strat, who has a heart bigger than herself.

Disappointment of the race was the SA 1000m record holder Scandal, who was not herself, and ran last.

The Waterford Stud bred Exquisite Touch is bred on the same Var/Elliodor cross as champion Val De Ra and is out of four-time winner,Lavender Sky.

A R350 000 2015 Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale graduate, she was one of the astute Tarry’s ‘picks of the sale’ – in fact the man with the great eye couldn’t believe he had picked up the smart bay at that price.

Leading owner Chris van Niekerk’s runner has won 3 of her 6 starts with 1 place for stakes of R273 750 and should go on to fulfil her early potential now.