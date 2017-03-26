Mogok On The Mark

Geoff Woodruf’s smart Mogok gelding Pagoda stamped himself a genuine SA Champions Season prospect when he scored an emphatic victory in the R150 000 Listed Derby Trial at Turffontein on Saturday.

Starting favourite in the fourteen horse field, the Varsfontein bred Pagoda has always been rated one of the top Woodruff 3yo’s and he streaked clear to win a good race.

The 2000m Derby Trial looked an open race on paper, with a good spread of Australian and well bred locals looking to assert their claims.

Gavin Van Zyl’s Last Outlaw led the fourteen horse field into the straight, with Pagoda relaxed about four lengths off the leader.

As the leader tired at the top of the straight, the revitalised Gavin Lerena pressed the launch button and Pagoda stretched into a commanding position at the top of the straight.

With nothing challenging, Pagoda went on in impressive style to easily withstand the challenge of longshot Lee’s Pick by 3,30 lengths in a time of 124,19s.

Sean Tarry’s Hamaan was a further 2 lengths back in third, with the Australian bred Alaadel making late ground into fourth.

Pagoda has won three times with 3 places from his 8 starts and took his stakes to R349 225.

A bargain R100 000 inaugural Val De Vie Yearling Sale graduate, the very smart bay colt consigned by Varsfontein, is a second produce for his one time winning Wolfhound dam Pascha.

Pascha is a half-sister to Festive Occasion, the dam of the classic performer, Do You Remember, who was exported to Australia.

Pagoda is by the evergreen value sire, Mogok.