Bremner’s Biscuit Bomber

His trainer may have labelled him ‘a 16.1 hh Marie biscuit’ recently, but Gimmethegreenlight’s smart son Gimme The Stars amply makes up for his lack of physical constitution with a deadly turn of foot.

The gelding registered his fourth win on the trot when winning the R150 000 Listed East Cape Guineas at Fairview on Friday.

An astute horsewoman, the keen eye of Yvette Bremner has long marked Gimme The Stars as an above average 3yo and she told the Sporting Post recently that he is ‘a talented horse, who will be stronger when he fills out and grows into his frame’.

That bodes well for the future for the Patricia Devine Investments bred galloper , who took on a field of ten of his contemporaries – including two Cape raiders – and beat them with authority.

With the majority of the jockeys hanging on and reluctant to go, the pace was pedestrian as Off The Bit led Bollemakiesie and Rinjani early, with apprentice Lyle Hewitson dropping Gimme The Stars out early on.

Into the home run, they stepped up the action up front with Rinjani slipping through down the inside as Bollemakiesie came under a drive, and Green Lantern unwinding.

At the 250m, Rinjani was going well enough, but young Hewitson was bluffing them and he unleashed a late effort as he switched Gimme The Stars out for a run – much as he had done in the Ibhayi Stakes.

There was no hesitation this time though as the son of Gimmethegreenlight hit the front and left them for dead.

Going off at 28-10, Gimme The Stars finished full of running to beat the Cape challenger Rinjani by 2,25 lengths in a time of 98,30 secs.

The Avontuur-sponsored Hewitson has been aboard at all of Gimme The Stars’ five wins.

Justin Snaith’s Jabu started favourite to complete his hat-trick, but the son of Var didn’t appear to relish the tardy pace and was left with a mountain to climb – flashing through late to short head Green Lantern into fourth.

A R250 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1 purchase, Gimme The Stars races in a partnership of Bryn Ressell, Hedley McGrath and Mark Wright and has earned R355 900 from his 5 wins with 4 places from 11 starts.

His win in the Listed Ibhayi Stakes in early March made him Gimmethegreenlight’s fourth stakes winner .

Gimme The Stars was bred by Patricia Devine Investments from the one-time winning Jet Master mare, Cosmic Jet.

While Yvette Bremner saddled a double on the afternoon – she also sent out the workriders race winner Scribo – Alan Greeff took the training honours on the day with a winning treble – two of which were ridden by Cape visitor, Grant Van Niekerk.