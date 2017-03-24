Smith’s Precious Quick Return

Highlands stallion Pathfork produced the fireworks at Fairview on Friday when his daughter Precious Pansy stepped out like a true professional on debut for top trainer Gavin Smith to score a shock win in the R150 000 Listed East Cape Fillies Nursery.

Most of the world missed this one!

The vastly experienced trainer has been around and doesn’t run them first up in stakes features unless they have shown something at home.

“I wouldn’t have thrown her in the deep end if I didn’t feel she could just about hold her own. She has shown enough in work at home and was ready to run some time ago. Naturally one can’t have confidence when facing experienced winners, but I suggested to the owners that we take our chances and see how good she is – and things worked out rather well!”

Smith went on to add that he was thrilled for his owners Donald and Lynn Johnston and Dr Nhlapo.

“I must make special mention too of Gill Thomson’s Riyo Stud. I have the year older half-sister, Besotted (Bold Silvano) who also won first time out and I went to the sale with the specific aim of buying Precious Pansy. Gill breeds a lovely horse – and when owners get their outlay plus the bonus back so quickly, well it just keeps the heads up!” said Smith.

Going off at the bottom of the betting boards, the R120 000 National 2yo Sale purchase hardly received a mention from the commentator in running as Chase Maujean had her tucked away in midfield in the 1200m event.

With some promising local fillies and a pricy Justin Snaith Cape raiding market springer in the sixteen strong line-up, Precious Pansy was ignored in the betting and the preliminaries – and even had to cope with the bogey of racing in club colours, after the silks were made up incorrectly.

But after Pure Fiction had gone very quick early and Yvette Bremner’s maiden Widow’s Lamp had looked a winner late, Maujean snuck through down the inside rail as Precious Pansy put some big ego’s to bed in style.

She finished powerfully to hold off Widow’s Lamp by 1,25 lengths(no time advised).

The Shams’ Singing In Seattle finished with a flourish to run into third, holding off another decent finisher in the previously unbeaten Via Seattle.

The 7-2 favourite Hot N Hazy hardly raised a threat and finished well downfield on a rare blank day for the Cheyne-Greeff combination.

Snaith debutante Better Together attracted betting support but is another who disappointed.

The Riyo Stud-bred Precious Pansy is a daughter of Highlands, a part of Ridgemont, stallion Pathfork, out of the US bred Point Given mare, Right Call.

Consigned by Ascot Stud as agent, she was purchased by Gavin Smith Racing for R120 000 at the 2016 National 2yo Sale.

She benefitted from the BSA Added Value Stakes Bonus of R77 500, and together with the winning cheque, opened her account with a quick return of R171 250.

A son of dual champion sire Distorted Humor. Pathfork was unbeaten at two, and crowned Ireland’s Champion 2yo colt of 2010

He is bred on the same Distorted Humor/Sadler’s Wells cross as Gr1 winners Aesop’s Fables (Prix Jean Prat) and Cursory Glance (Moyglare Stud Stakes).

His dam is a stakes winning half sister to Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Mile/Irish 2000 Guineas winner Spinning World.

Pathfork has five lots at the CTS Emperor’s Palace Yearling Sale and twelve on offer at the TBA National Yearling Sale.