Can Team Tara…Catch The Wind?

Trainer Tara Laing holds a powerful hand in Friday’s R150 000 Listed East Cape Sprint Cup.

She saddles a trio of high-quality established speed merchants but is quick to caution that she has every respect for Alan Greeff’s evergreen mare, Clear Sailing.

The Mayfair Speculators East Cape trainer has done exceptionally well with the quality major centre retreads, and with her three having won 20 races between them – and a Gr1 in Normanz’ case – she takes a powerful attack to the 1200m start.

The Cup, won by Yvette Bremner’s Gr1 star Copper Parade last term, is run at weight-for-age plus penalties for Gr1,2,3 and Listed victories.

The 18 month expiry window for these wins to apply means that the 4kgs Normanz would have incurred for his career peak Gr1 Golden Horse Casino Sprint success does not count – that was way back in May 2014.

Ms Laing said that stable jockey Callan Murray had opted to ride the PE newbie Tar Heel, who has his first run on transfer from Joey Ramsden.

“Callan is our first-choice rider and he picked Tar Heel. Jockeys, like trainers, can get it wrong though and, short of the fact that we are still getting acquainted with Tar Heel, it would be very difficult for me to single out one of them as superior at level weights.”

She added that Sir Duke is very consistent and just doesn’t know how to run a bad race.

“He is a really lovely horse who gives his all. Normanz oozes class and he actually beat Sir Duke last time. Tar Heel only arrived here on 23 February from Joey and has settled in well. The problem with the older horses – and even me – is that a lot depends on what side of the bed we get up on in the morning! They are all working well though and there should be little to split them – they will be right there.”

When pressed for a possible danger, she said that the Greeff mare Clear Sailing was ‘in the form of her life’ and the obvious horse to beat.

Between the Laing and Greeff yards, they saddle six of the nine runners, and it is times like these that punters may miss the old exotic bet couplings rules.

The 6yo Argonaut mare Clear Sailing heads the SP ratings and must be the Greeff trio elect.

The returned-from-injury Greg Cheyne is back in the saddle and he will be keen to keep the yard’s’ purple patch in motion.

The speedy chestnut has won 4 of her last 5 races and produced a dazzling display over track and trip last time when she simply ran away from her field in the Listed Lady’s Pendant.

She takes on the boys in a fascinating duel and with her 1,5kg sex allowance she is expected to make them run for their lives.

Next up on the SP ratings is the Var bolt of lightning, Tar Heel, who strikes us as a 1000m specialist- but the Fairview 1200m certainly looks well within his range.

It will be interesting to see if he is used as the tactical bait to get Clear Sailing upping the fractions early on.

He was finding things tough in the Gr1 big league at home – his last flat run in the Cape Flying Championship suggesting he was ready to be shipped to easier hunting grounds. But this looks a Friendly City baptism of fire!

We have already touched on the class 6yo Normanz.

He beat Sir Duke rather readily last time and was then withdrawn at end February as he was lame.

His general form – he didn’t enjoy the poly – on the turf is consistent and he must go into all permutations.

Jockey Raymond Danielson has enjoyed success on Sir Duke, and he will rate the son of Trippi’s chances.

The 2015 winner of this race, he was won ten races and is overdue to score after three seconds on the trot.

Former Joey Ramsden runner Kingvoldt finally found his feet with his first win in over a year – at his sixth Eastern Cape start – last time of asking.

He beat Gr1 winner Afrikaburn with ease and drops down to the 12000m.

This 2yo Gr3 winner achieved his early success over the sprints and his one-time highest MR of 113 exceeds anything achieved by any of the others whom he faces on Friday. But he cannot be relied upon.

Thayer beat Sir Duke by almost 3 lengths over the course and distance earlier this month, but has a 7kg weight swing against him on Friday. The course and distance specialist will be hard pressed to follow up but looks a place prospect at best.

His stablemate Insearchofthesun is not getting any younger and has not won in a year.

On recent form, he looks well held by Thayer – and Normanz, for that matter – and does not inspire confidence for a selection.

Justin Snaith brings Cuban Emerald to the party and this four-time winning Trippi gelding returns from a 6 week break following an unplaced run on Met day.

He is talented but would need to up his game to challenge the proven top league hard-knockers at level weights.

Corne Spies’ Sail From Seattle entire Captured Wind is beset with soundness issues and is battling to regain a semblance of his better earlier form.

He was not persevered with at his last start, but showed some good pace at his penultimate outing when 3,25 lengths behind Juan Two Three.

The weight conditions do not favour him here and he has too many issues to risk taking a position on.

The duel between the speedy Clear Sailing and the hardknocking Laing trio should make for a fascinating tactical duel.

Greg Cheyne may try and run the boys off their feet, but the test will come in that final 100m.

If the classy but enigmatic Bremner runner Kingvoldt maintains his form, he could run them all down.