Team Tara’s Mayfair Trifecta

Trainer Tara Laing made it a top three for owners Mayfair Speculators when she swept the boards in the R150 000 Listed East Cape Sprint at Fairview on Friday.

Her class speedster Normanz proved too strong for his eight rivals in the 1200m contest.

Ms Laing always looked to have an iron-fisted hand in the feature and we reported in our race preview that her trio were fighting fit but that she had every respect for the rampant Argonaut mare, Clear Sailing.

Her fears were unfounded though, as the 2014 Gr1 Golden Horse Casino Sprint winner Normanz showed the way and galloped relentlessly to beat Fairview first-timer Tar Heel, with 2015 Cup winner Sir Duke rattling late to deny Clear Sailing third.

The latter looked to have shortened her stride or ducked from a shadow late and was not her usual sparkling self, finishing a 3,55 length fourth.

Normanz, nicely handled by Mathew Thackeray, clocked 69,52 secs and won easily by 1,50 lengths – he started at 15 to 2.

He was recording a second consecutive win over the course and distance and even at the age of 6 is a lethal opponent over the sprints.

A R650 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1 graduate, Normanz has won 7 races with 13 places from 32 starts and stakes of R1 073 500.

Bred by Avontuur, he is by speed king Var out of the American Chance mare, La Normandie.

This good mare has a Silvano filly at foot and is in foal to Gimmethegreenlight.