Faster Than A Speeding Bullet

Favourites have a great record in the Ruffian Stakes, a R150k Listed sprint for 2yo’s, over 1000m up the Turffontein stand-side straight on Saturday.

In the last five years all the favourites won: two at odds-on, two at 12/10, and the fifth at 3/1 in a field of fifteen. That said, big outsiders do place, as shown by 125/1 Nomvula in 2015, and 45/1 Virgo’s Babe (2nd) and 66/1 Crown Bearer (3rd) in 2013.

The 2017 renewal pitches eight fillies against each other, of which two are unraced and compete at a lower weight.

One of these is trained by Louis Goosen, who knows a good thing when he sees one.

Named Eurithmics, the filly is a full sister to highclass sprinter Gulf Storm.

What’s more, her sire is Sail From Seattle, the runaway leader on the log of sires of 2yo’s this season. Any betting support for Eurythmics must be respected.

The other unraced one is Kenna, a Horse Chestnut filly trained by Alec Laird for Chris Gerber – who are no strangers to planned success, either. In this case, too, the market might speak.

The charge to glory is led by two unbeaten 2-time winners, Daring Diva and Kissable.

Both won their races making the pace. Kissable especially has been impressive racing that way, winning by six and seven lengths, and the last time starting at odds of 1/7 in a field of six.

On our ratings she looks the proverbial penalty kick with a 93, but she carries 60kg – 5kg or 10 points more than the two newcomers. Which means that a rating of 83 can equal 93.

That said, in a 1000m sprint with lightning fast front runners, races are won at the start . The newcomers cannot afford a moment’s hesitation coming out of the gate, because both Daring Diva and Kissable will be long gone.

La Bella Mia was beaten seven lengths by Kissable on debut in January. She has since made amends with an excellent win on Guineas-day. She should be a lot closer to Kissable this time, in receipt of 2kg. Lolita deLago won her last start, at the fourth time of trying.

She has raced with the pace the last two times. Sean Tarry and S’manga Khumalo team up with Lolita, who finished on a par with la Bella Mia when Kissable won. Chances are she’ll improve on her rating.

Spies-trained stable companions Outlander and Star Profile make up the balance. Both have won one of their three starts, and jockey arrangements seem to suggest that Outlander is the stable elect. The latter ran way below her previous two efforts, the last of which was an 8 length victory over this course and distance, making the pace.

With four of the six previously raced fillies having shown pace-making speed, there should be no hanging about here. It’s possible for the front runners to ‘kill’ each other, going too fast early, from which a hold-up horse might benefit.

Whichever way it goes, it should be a speed spectacle to behold.