New Kids On The Block

The programming of two juvenile features slap bang in the middle of the Turffontein Pick 6 today may have punters crying foul.

A lack of form, merit ratings and 2yo’s natural scope to improve lengths with each start will make for an interesting assessment.

While the National Horseracing Authority maintain shadow ratings which are only made known as and when the youngsters run in handicaps from April onwards, the SP ratings will be a solid guide to where to start.

The R150 000 Listed Storm Bird Stakes hosts a field of eight colts and geldings over the 1000m sprint, and with six winners in the line-up and no obvious standout in the field, it looks quite wide open.

Topping the SP ratings is the recently gelded Quinlan from that top trainer of babies, Corne Spies.

The son of Sail From Seattle – our leading sire of 2yo’s – has had two starts and scored well over the course and distance second time of asking in a fair time of 57,51 secs.

Mike de Kock, who enjoyed an outstanding day at this venue last Saturday, sends out Alfolk, an Aussie bred son of Lonhro, also scored well on his Vaal debut more recently.

He beat the Brett Webber-trained Crassus by 2,75 lengths and will again be ridden by stable first-choice jockey, Callan Murray.

As a maiden, the Imperial Stride colt Crassus comes in 3kgs better off here and given that he may have improved further comes into the picture.

Paul Peter’s Alpine Echo is another son of Sail From Seattle and steps up 200m after his debut over the minimum cut on Christmas Eve when beating the exciting Desert Rhythm.

The latter subsequently ran a second before beating Saturday’s winner Star Profile at his third start. That gives Alpine Echo’s win some credibility here.

The second of the Spies trio is Tribal Force a very speedy son of Antonius Pius who won on debut beating subsequent winner, the highly thought of Whorly Whorly.

Weichong Marwing is an interesting jockey booking.

Sean Tarry won this race last year and saddles Barrack Street, who has his first run at home.

The son of Dynasty – a half brother to stallion Jasy Peg – won readily on a well supported 800m debut and was considered decent enough to try for the Kuda Sprint on Sun Met day.

He was beaten 5 lengths there by Bold Respect after being hampered and may well be a few points better than rated.

Mr Fire Eyes is the third of the Corne Spies trio and one of two maidens in the race.

He made his debut in the same race as Alfolk and never showed anything, finishing 7 lengths behind.

Based on our ratings, Quinlan could be the one to be with, with the De Kock runner Alfolk next best.

Barrack Street ran a decent race in the Kuda Sprint and although likely to need further in time, could play a role.