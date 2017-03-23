Looking For A Miracle

A terrific weekend of racing with two Group sprints on Sunday but while there are no “black type” events on the nine race card tonight, there is some quality on offer including a cracking BM83 over 1400m.

There are two last start winners in the 10-horse field and while GOLDEN CURL can win again without surprising, it is ABSOLUTE MIRACLE that will get the punters excited as he attempts to make it four wins from his last five starts.

All those runs have been over 1400m and his last start win in KSC Company was very strong and he looks a horse destined for better races than this.

In saying that, there are some very good horses in this race who aren’t far away from Open Company including ODE TO JOY who looks extremely well placed to win this.

The 5YO gelding showed last start he is in the mix at any level and an eye-catching recent trial suggests he is ready to turn some good recent runs into a win.

There are some good Poly races on the card as well and happy to think NOVA MISSILE can show that the all-weather track is his caper and he can make it three-from-three on that surface.

Best Bets: (DREAMWEAVER race 5, win), (NOVA MISSILE race 8, win) and (HUN YEANG VILLAGE race 6, value).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 6 (1, 2 and 5), race 7 (1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 7), race 8 (1, 4 and 10), race 9 (1, 3 and 6).

Race cards in Singapore and Larry Foley’s synopsis follows and for updates on all runners go to www.kranjiracing.com

Please note the odds listed are “reference odds” only.

Race 1

Selections; 6 PERFECT CHALLENGER – 11 DRAGON – 8 PERCIUS – 4 DEAUVILLE

Most of the chances in this race can disappoint but we will give PERFECT CHALLENGER the benefit of the doubt as he can win on what he showed last start. The 6YO goes better than most in the field on best form – he has five career wins to his name – and Alan Munro looks a good choice. Likewise, DRAGON showed last start why this type of race is his caper and no reason to think he won’t be doing best work late and feature in the thick of this finish. Another swooper that wins without surprising is PERCIUS with G Boss retaining the ride, while DEAUVILLE resumes after a bleeding attack and this race does look suitable to show up fresh. Of the rest, POWERFUL AS WIND improved under a senior hoop last start and he is one to follow with a market watch on LIM’S CONTROL as he too gets an upgrade to a senior jockey in D Beasley.

1 MOON RIVER * Returned not striding last start but easier to ignore. 50

2 MR MIURA ** Impossible on race form but gets blinkers and should appreciate Class 5 so look for improvement. 20

3 YU LONG EMPEROR * Improved last start but struggles as a rule. 50

4 DEAUVILLE *** Resuming after a bleeding attack and would give this a shake on best form. 5.00

5 EAGLESHAM * Just battled two runs this preparation and have to take on trust. 33

6 PERFECT CHALLENGER *** Just missed in similar affair last start and hard to beat on a repeat of that effort. 3.70

7 LIM’S CONTROL ** Maiden who has shown ability and switch to senior hoop suggests he can show up here with market a good guide. 12

8 PERCIUS *** Always looks an each-way hoe in this type of race and will be working into this late. 5.00

9 POWERFUL AS WIND *** Improved lengths when senior hoop went on last start and pay to follow. 6.00

10 JET STRIKER * No. 100

11 DRAGON *** Placed last start in similar affair and will be doing best work late. 5.00

12 JIMTOWN ** Long-term maiden who appreciates first up run and could include in exotics at odds. 20

13 AMISTAD ** Mixes his form but can include in exotics at odds. 20

14 RON * Prefer on the Poly. 100

Race 2

Selections; 9 SHOOT UP HIGH – 11 GOLD REWARD – 3 MR EXCHEQUER – 1 KHUDAWAND

A very competitive maiden and it may pay to have a good look on the day with the market a good guide on stable confidence. There also looks to be value about and some roughies could improve at odds including DREAM BIG, LOKELANI and HEPHAESTUS. But on recent form GOLD REWARD looks the obvious choice. The NH-bred 3YO has found one better at his two career starts and it may be a case of whoever beats him wins again. Hopefully that is SHOOT EM UP stepping up from 1000m. The 3YO downgrades to winkers from blinkers and from gate 1 should be prominent throughout. Of the rest, MR EXCHEQUER can also race handy and should race well with J Powell up with KHUDAWAND, FUNKADELIC and SUPER G all in the mix in what is a good maiden race.

1 KHUDAWAND *** Placed over 1400m when blinkers were added last start and can win this. 5.00

2 FUNKADELIC *** Just fair at two starts this campaign but recent trial suggests he is ready to show his best so keep safe. 12

3 MR EXCHEQUER *** Excuses not to finish in the winning mix last start and should figure prominently throughout. 6.00

4 CHOSEN HARVEST * No. 100

5 MAJULAH * Shown nothing. 100

6 PRINCE DARCI * Showed some improvement last start but like to see more. 33

7 HEPHAESTUS *** Form better than it reads and mile will suit so keep safe at odds. 12

8 SUPER G *** Green but has ability and will improve stepping up in distance. 12

9 SHOOT UP HIGH *** Blinkers to winkers after placing over 1000m at his second career start and will look the winner at some stage with gate 1 a bonus. 4.00

10 DREAM BIG ** Will improve with racing and can include in exotics at value. 50

11 GOLD REWARD *** Has found one better at two career starts and wins one sooner than later. 3.00

12 LOKELANI ** Solid effort last start and improves over the mile so keep safe at odds. 33

Race 3

Selections; 2 GRAND CROSS – 3 ELUSIVE EMPEROR – 1 FLAK JACKET – 5 LIGHTNING FAST

A race with little depth and while we will be keeping more than a close eye on FLAK JACKET resuming in Class 3, it may be a race in two for punters between ELUSIVE EMPEROR and GRAND CROSS. Only a length separated the pair in a similar race to this last start and while ELUSIVE EMPEROR won on that occasion, GRAND CROSS gets a 2.5kg swing in the weights and more importantly, gets blinkers back on which could be the winning move. In saying that, ELUSIVE EMPEROR is super honest and wins again without surprising. As mentioned, FLAK JACKET is the interesting runner. The 6YO hasn’t won since 2014 but that was in this Class and distance. He has first up form and can lead and win with one eye on the market.

1 FLAK JACKET *** Resuming and finds himself in a very winnable Class. Watch tote. 5.00

2 GRAND CROSS *** Only beaten a length behind Elusive Emperor last start and gets blinkers which could be a winning move. 2.50

3 ELUSIVE EMPEROR *** Extremely honest and won similar affair last start so pay to follow. 2.00

4 L’APPRENTI SORCIER * Competitive but not finishing off his races so take on trust. 33

5 LIGHTNING FAST ** Not a mile away last start similar affair but better suited on the Poly. 12

6 PUSAKA * Shown little at two starts this campaign and should need longer. 50

7 ALASAMO * Reassess over longer. 100

8 EATONS GOLD ** Competitive and can include in exotics but should need easier Company and the Poly. 20

9 LIM’S SPRINT * No. 100

Race 4

Selections; 4 MACAVITY – 6 SNIP – 11 SUPER GENIUS – 1 WINNING EXPRESS

Nothing jumps on the page in this Initiation, which gives a handy newcomer in MACAVITY a chance to win on debut. The 4YO has had three local trials and certainly showed enough to think he has ability and can win with Vlad Duric sure to get the favours from gate 5. Of the raced brigade, SNIP resumes after a good campaign and looks a leading hope. Dan Beasley jumps on and the 3YO has enough pace to be prominent throughout and could be the benchmark. Given MACAVITY is on debut and SNIP is resuming, it may pay to keep the likes of WINNING EXPRESS, HAPPY BABY and SUPER GENIUS safe on exposed recent Poly form.

1 WINNING EXPRESS *** Just fair last start on the turf but did place at his previous two runs on the Poly so must be respected. 6.00

2 HAPPY BABY *** Usually thereabouts without being a threat but this race might be weak enough to get a result. 12

3 DANZEB * Resuming with blinkers added after just a fair debut and might need the run. 33

4 MACAVITY *** Trials have been good enough to win on debut with support expected. 2.50

5 HAPPY DAYZ * Led on debut before finding it all too hard but should improve for the outing with gate 1 a bonus. 20

6 SNIP *** Resuming after a good first campaign and should win one of these sooner than later. 3.00

7 I’M ON FIRE ** Has speed and could improve with race fitness and with blinkers removed. 12

8 SNOW DANCER * No. 50

9 ALWAYS THERE * Always ninth. 50

10 SHE’S THE ONE * Not a mile away last start but like to see over longer. 33

11 SUPER GENIUS *** Nothing last start but has speed and likes the Poly so can figure. 12

Race 5

Selections; 1 DREAMWEAVER – 2 LINCOLN’S EXCUSE – 9 ELISE – 3 LUCKY STRIDE

A couple of handy horses resuming make this Class 4 interesting but DREAMWEAVER at the top of the ratings looks extremely hard to beat. The 6YO knocked in back-to-back Class 4 wins over 1400m at his last campaign and had excuses when putting in a very eye-catching run when resuming over 1000m on the Poly. The step up to 1200m with that run under his belt looks ideal and G Boss should try to dictate terms from gate 2. The two horses resuming are LINCOLN’S EXCUSE and LUCKY STRIDE and both have trialled well enough to continue on from the good form from their respective last campaigns. ELISE looks the only other horse that wins on form but Benny Woodworth will need some luck after drawing badly in 12.

1 DREAMWEAVER *** Excuses not to go very close when resuming on the Poly and hard to beat in what is a suitable turf race. 2.30

2 LINCOLN’S EXCUSE *** Resuming with some solid trials under his belt after a good campaign so must be respected. 6.00

3 LUCKY STRIDE *** Resuming after back-to-back wins in easier Company but recent trials suggests he will be more than competitive in this. 8.00

4 GOLD CROWN ** Always in the mix and has won this trip but better suited over 1400m. 8.00

5 LIM’S SHINE ** Will improve with racing and may appreciate the switch to the turf. Value. 20

6 MAGNETISE ** Resuming. Lightly raced 5YO who has ability and pay to keep safe. 12

7 KEVIN ELEVEN * Returned not striding last start but form hopeless. 100

8 CASTLE QUEEN * Will strip fitter for the first-up run but may need easier. 33

9 ELISE *** Drawn wide but placed at his last two starts in similar affairs and right in this. 5.00

10 XZUBERANCE * Reassess over longer in something easier. 50

11 LUCKY SIX * Reassess in Class 5. 50

12 SOON YI * Has been competitive of late but like to see in something easier. 33

Race 6

Selections; 1 HUN YEANG VILLAGE – 5 NOVA LEGEND – 2 MILLION ROUND – 12 DRAGON RUBY

A very weak Class 5 Poly sprint over 1200m and extremely hard to be confident. So while HUN YEANG VILLAGE (nee Imperial Boy) has yet to win beyond 1000m, he very much appreciates the drop to Class 5 and a win would not surprise. Or maybe it would! MILLION ROUND may have been a good thing in this on some recent winning form but the 5YO wouldn’t go a yard last start so you have to take on trust. NOVA LEGEND resumes in what is a suitable race after a recent change in trainers but could easily win this if anywhere near his best. Market best guide on the rest including DRAGON RUBY who ran on well last start and PERFECT CURIOSITY who may be better than a few of these.

1 HUN YEANG VILLAGE *** Yet to win over 1200m but loves the Poly and could be hard to beat dropping to Class 5. 6.00

2 MILLION ROUND *** Coming off a shocker with no tangible excuses but wins this if having a good day. 6.00

3 RED GENERAL ** Form reads badly but gets to jump from gate 3 in what should be a suitable grade. 12

4 JOYOUS * Poly form a concern and prefer over 1400m. 20

5 NOVA LEGEND *** Resuming for new stable in what is a very suitable race so happy to consider. 6.00

6 IMMORTAL LEGACY ** Yet to place in six career starts but better runs have been on the Poly so can include in exotics. 20

7 LIM’S BATTLE * Not a mile away last start in a weak one but may need longer. 20

8 PERFECT CURIOSITY ** Only win was over 1400m on the turf but in solid form and pay to keep safe. 6.00

9 A LOT IN HAND ** In solid form and worth an each-way look from gate 2. 12

10 SPEEDY WARRIOR * Placed last start over 1700m and might find this too short. 20

11 SMART MASTER ** Not a mile away with some support in a weak race last start but can figure in the top three. 8.00

12 DRAGON RUBY ** Made up excellent ground last start at odds and could improve again back on the Poly. 7.00

13 FORTUNE SPIRIT * Struggling and should need longer. 33

14 LADY LIBERTY * Fifteen start maiden who is better on the turf. 33

Race 7

Selections; 4 ODE TO JOY – 5 ABSOLUTE MIRACLE – 2 POSEIDON – 1 VIVIANO

A terrific race and one with many serious winning hopes. In fact you can make a case for six of the 10 runners so it will pay to keep an eye out for value, as there should be some on offer. As it stands, ODE TO JOY is in form and a recent very nice trial has the 5YO under notice. The last time he won was also over this trip and Juglall from gate 3 looks a good combination. ABSOLUTE MIRACLE picks himself on winning form. The 4YO has won three of his last four and obviously 1400m is his caper. Nothing separates the likes of VIVIANO and POSEIDON and both look suited over this trip and can win. Of the others, GOLDEN CURL won a similar affair last start and has to be respected while WHITE HUNTER may run a very cheeky race and may be the value pick.

1 VIVIANO *** In very solid form and 1400m looks ideal so should figure in the mix. 5.00

2 POSEIDON *** Another in solid form that looks suited to the step up to 1400m with gate 4 a bonus. 5.00

3 BLUE DANUBE ** Resuming with solid trial under his belt but may need longer to show his best. 12

4 ODE TO JOY *** In form and recent trial was excellent so hard to beat. 4.00

5 ABSOLUTE MIRACLE *** Won three out of his last four – all over this trip – and pay to keep following. 4.00

6 GOLDEN CURL *** Showed last start this trip and track is his caper and will be working into winning calculations late. 7.00

7 WHITE HUNTER *** Led before fading last start but trialled well since and could be hard to run down. 8.00

8 MIGHTY WARRIOR * Blinkers on and tongue-tie off but form hopeless. 100

9 ONE RAR * Struggling of late. 100

10 CHEETAH ON FIRE * Resuming after Gold Cup campaign and will work into exotic calculations late. 33

Race 8

Selections; 10 NOVA MISSILE – 1 REACH FOR THE SUN – 4 CADET – 11 ROSELLI

Another race with plenty of winning hopes with some serious good Poly form to go on. Case in point is NOVA MISSILE who is two from two on the Poly and the form from those two wins has more than stood up. D David gets the nice ride and hopefully he gets a handy position in running after drawing wide in 11. Plenty of horses keep him honest though including CADET who has won three of his last four (and respiratory excuses for the bad run) and last start winner REACH FOR THE SUN who should get the favours from gate 1. Others to consider include HIMALAYA DRAGON, ANONYMOUS, GOLDEN TOMAHAWK and ROSELLI at value. Keep the newcomer from NZ, BEST WISHES, safe as his trial good enough to show something at his Singapore debut.

1 REACH FOR THE SUN *** Backed up a nice trial with a good win at odds when resuming and can win again. 6.00

2 HIMALAYA DRAGON *** Ignore his last two starts as is a much better proposition and goes close at odds. 12

3 ANONYMOUS *** Always an each-way show in races like this with best work expected late. 12

4 CADET *** Excuses for only non-winning run of late and can step up an win again in this Company. 3.60

5 DRAGON SPIRIT ** Resuming in what is a suitable race and could be a good value option. 20

6 EXCEED EXPRESS ** Form better than it reads and very cheeky run expected from the good alley. 12

7 BEST WISHES *** Former Kiwi who has four sprint wins to his name and has trialled well locally. Wide gate is a concern. 8.00

8 GOLDEN TOMAHAWK *** Showed last start he is up to this Company and will be flying late if race run to suit swoopers. 12

9 MAIDANZ BEAUTY ** Form better than it reads and can include in skinny end of exotics at long odds. 33

10 NOVA MISSILE *** Excuses last start for poor turf run and is two-from-two on the Poly so can win. 4.00

11 ROSELLI *** Last start better than the result and will appreciate being back on the Poly. Value. 20

12 SCRAT * Resuming after long break. Recent trail was OK but this is a tough ask. 50

13 TOU SHOU BRIGHT * Competitive but like to see in something easier. 50

14 RIVER GOLD * Maiden win was at only Poly start but eligible for easier. 50

Race 9

Selections; 1 STAR GENIUS – 3 ZIPPY GENERAL – 6 BAYU – 2 MR SCORSESE

Not an overly strong Class 4 field will head to the starter in the lucky last which may give STAR GENIUS a big chance to add to his winning total. The 4YO mare is very honest – she has only missed a place twice from 13 career starts – and a recent strong trial suggests the spell could turn some very solid runs of late into a win. On recent race form, ZIPPY GENERAL looks hardest to beat. The 5YO just missed when running on well in a similar affair to this last start and he will be hard to hold out with G Boss getting the favours from gate 3. BAYU has drawn wide but broke his maiden status with heavy support last start which suggests he is more than up to Class 4 Company and will have supporters in this field. The winner should come from one of the trio mentioned with market best guide on the rest.

1 STAR GENIUS *** Resuming with nice trial under his belt and did look due last campaign so can win. 5.00

2 MR SCORSESE ** Appreciates first up run and most recent in was on the turf so should improve. 10

3 ZIPPY GENERAL *** Just missed last start in similar affair with support and right in this. 3.00

4 CHARLIES MISSILE ** One-time winner from Ireland who has had numerous local trials – some OK – with market best guide on debut. 20

5 VERBAL LINK ** Found wanting at Singapore debut but should improve for the effort. 20

6 BAYU *** Broke maiden status with heavy support at start four and looks one to follow. 3.00

7 JUBILATION ** Resuming after a good run of form which included a solid effort in this Company. Keep safe. 20

8 HAPPY SAGA * Needs easier, longer and the Poly. 100

9 MASTERMIND * Reassess on the Poly over shorter. 33

10 MAREA NEGRO ** Took Class 5 Company to win but was competitive in Class 4 prior so can include in exotics. 12

11 THE MIGHTY THOR * Resuming after bleeding attack and hard to have. 100

12 CAPTAIN ROYAL * Maiden who goes OK and will work into this late but eligible for easier. 20

