Lots Of Interesting Things

Misbehaving

Kenilworth 11th March: By far the fastest of the four 1400m races in Cape Town on Saturday was the MR86 Handicap won by the front running OH BEHAVE. Soon clear, the 3yo held a three and a half lengths advantage coming off the bend and that proved to be just enough to hold on from the aptly named Eastern Cape raider FLY LIKE THE WIND (ran on from midfield).

The only other distance to stage more than one race on this card was 1200m, the faster of which was the maiden plate for the girl’s won by the well supported favourite DAWN RISING. Backed into 9/10 from 18/10 at the track, the daughter of Trippi was soon up handy. She was ridden to lead shortly after passing the 300m marker and with the rest well beaten she comfortably accounted for EMERAL GAL by three quarters.

In terms of distance, the easiest victory on the card was recorded by HANABI when winning the afternoon’s feature event, a MR88 Handicap over 1400m. Taken straight to the front in what proved to be a false paced affair, Eric Sands’ charge led throughout. She quickened well when the race developed into a sprint 500m out and won well by two and a half from the 6yo NTOMBE.

Titbits

Sporting blinkers for the first time, FIRE WALKER showed considerable improvement when coming from the rear to win the slowly run maiden plate over 1000m.

Progressing Nicely

Scottsville 12th March: Four of the eight races in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday were run over 1200m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was COSMIC BURST in the MR80 Handicap. Sent off the lessor fancied of Dennis Drier’s two runners at 13/1, the 4yo daughter of Var was soon up handy. She was ridden to lead going through the 200m and kept on strongly below the distance to fend off a determined challenge from the hat-trick seeking top weight LUNAR RUSH by a neck.

Race five on the card was a pinnacle stakes over 2400m and here we saw a very easy victory for the progressive MR WINSOME. Sent off an uneasy favourite at 2/1 (op 13/10), Dean Kannemeyer’s charge was a little slow into stride and raced fifth of the eight during the early part of the race. He quickened well early in the straight and cruised clear to score by five after striking the front 220m from home.

Another to win with authority on this card was ADMIRAL’S GUEST when getting off the mark in the maiden plate over 1200m. Taken straight to the front by Brandon Lerena, the 2/1 second favourite led throughout. He was always in command and won without any anxious moments by two and a half.

Titbits

ROY’S AIR FORCE ran on well from the rear and despite being hampered 200m out, he won the non-black type Middle Stakes going away by three quarters.

What A Shambles

Vaal 14th March: After a long absence whilst work was being done on drainage, racing returned to the Vaal’s new classic track (formerly the sand track) on Tuesday. However, for various reasons, amongst them the fact that the recently laid drainage channels had rendered the track uneven in places, the meeting was abandoned after just four races.

The first two races were maiden plates over 1000m and quickest home here was TWINKLE TOWN in the girl’s division. Positioned in the rear early on after losing two lengths at the start, the daughter of Mogok fairly flew over the final 400m and in eyecatching style she beat her front running stable companion MEMPHIS BELLE (a newcomer) going away by three.

The girls were also the quickest home in the two maiden plates over 1700m. Three and a half lengths covered all nine runners going through the 400m and in a race where less than half a length separated the first four home, the nibbled at JUBA (8/1 into 6/1) got the verdict.

Titbits

Soon clear, DE NIMES ran on strongly over the final 300m when opening his account in the maiden plate over 1000m.

Another Early Finish

Scottsville 15th March: Racing was also brought to a premature close on Wednesday when the persistent threat of lightning caused the meeting to be abandoned after the running of race five.

Three of the five that did race took place over 1000m and by far the fastest of these was the pinnacle stakes won by the uneasy favourite ELUSIVENCHANTMENT. Allowed to ease out to 18/10 from 13/10 at the track, Duncan Howells’ charge led a very tightly bunched field throughout. MISS VARLICIOUS and CALL ME WINTER both challenged strongly over the final 300m, but always held, they couldn’t get nearer than a half at the wire.

The faster of the two 1200m races was the MR66 Handicap in which the 5yo son of National Emblem PHOEBUS registered his fifth career victory. In a race that always looked wide open, Lizanne Forbes’ charge took up the running 300m out and kept on strongly in the latter stages to fend off the running on BIG BIRD. Third placed LA SUERTE DE MATAR ran on very well from the rear in this race.

Titbits

Freely available at 25/1 on the off, the newcomer REAL VISION cruised clear over the final 250m when winning the opening maiden juvenile plate over 1200m by five with some in hand.

Couple To Follow

Turffontein 16th March: They raced on the old stand side track on Thursday afternoon where four of the afternoon’s nine races were staged over 1160m. The maiden plate for fillies & mares was surprisingly the fastest of these and here we saw a smart performance from the newcomer STATE STAR. Despite not being the quickest into stride when the gates opened, Alec Laird’s charge was soon up handy. She ran on strongly at the business end of the race and won going away by two and three quarters after striking the front 100m from home.

By far the quickest home in the three races over 1400m was FINCHATTON when registering his fourth career victory in the MR104 Handicap. Prominent throughout, Sean Tarry’s charge had the rest some three lengths adrift when getting the better of a thrilling tussle with the front running CAPTAIN ALDO by 0,4.

A maiden juvenile plate over 1400m had opened up proceedings and running out a very comfortable winner here was Finchatton’s stable companion AURELIA COTTA. Sent off a well-supported favourite at 15/10, the newcomer was a little slow into stride and raced sixth early on. She produced a very nice turn of foot when realising what was expected of her 100m out, and won going away by two and a quarter.

Titbits

The newcomer AURORA AUSTRALIS won the boy’s division of the maiden juvenile plate over 1400m going away by two and a quarter.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Fairview (fri)

Race 1: (1) Bright Flame 14

Race 2: (9) Princess Violet 10

Race 3: (4) Silver Laurel 10

Race 4: (2) Jet Explorer 76

Race 5: (8) Impressionist 49

Race 6: (2) Dixie Express 61 (EW)

Race 7: (15) Via Seattle 26

Race 8: (5) Elusive Rose 45

Greyville (fri)

Race 1: (5) He’s A Keeper 8 (NAP*)

Race 2: (7) Saint Kali 9

Race 3: (1) Dance Off 8

Race 4: (10) Russet Roses 10

Race 5: (1) Figaro 10

Race 6: (6) Velvet Wind 49

Race 7: (4) Roy’s Dollar 27

Race 8: (5) Harry Peppa 39

Turffontein (sat)

Race 1: (7) Mr Fire Eyes 7

Race 2: (3) Knysna Rose 6

Race 3: (10) Watabout 48

Race 4: (6) Kings Archer 82

Race 5: (8) Costa Da Sol 46

Race 6: (3) Last Outlaw 46

Race 7: (9) Graduation Day 103

Race 8: (17) Be Mine Tonight 82

Race 9: (9) Scott’s Pine 7

Kenilworth (sat)

Race 1: (8) Pen-Chan 3

Race 2: (3) Dynasty’s Blossom 8

Race 3: (3) Amazingly 14

Race 4: (1) Gadget Man 14 (NAP*)

Race 5: (9) Mega Secret 63

Race 6: (5) Juddering Angel 66

Race 7: (9) Professor Brian 69 (nb)

Race 8: (1) Cossack Guard 22

Scottsville (sun)

Race 1: (4) Callladdi 18

Race 2: (4) Trini’s Var Hyt 14

Race 3: (8) Musigny 22

Race 4: (3) Khetiwe 26

Race 5: (5) Waity Katie 47

Race 6: (2) Bengal Boy 43

Race 7: (10) Jamal 47

Race 8: (7) Rocket Master 44 (NAP*)

Race 9: (13) Magic Memory

Top rated winners last week included

Phoebus won 15/1

Cosmic Burst won 13/1

Parisienne Chic won 8/1

Admiral’s Guest won 2/1

Come On Sonny won 2/1

Sister Soozie won 14/10

Dawn Rising won 9/10

De Nimes won 9/10

Notebook:-

Aurelia Cotta (S Tarry, Gauteng)

Elusivenchantment (D Howells, KZN)

Mr Winsome (D Kannemeyer, KZN)

State Star (A Laird, Gauteng)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Kenilworth (new) 11th March

Penetrometer 20 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,77s slow

1000m (1) Fire Walker 61,01

1200m (2) Rose In Bloom 72,95

1400m (4) Oh Behave 85,86

1600m (1) Sister Soozie 128,31

Scottsville (new) 12th March

Penetrometer 24 – Going G/Soft

Course Variant: 0,38s slow

1000m (1) Arianos Bagofgold 57,32

1200m (4) Cosmic Burst 69,31

1400m (1) Florrick 85,68

1600m (1) Double Clutch 96,42

2400m (1) Mr Winsome 150,92

Vaal (classic) 14th March

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,01s slow

1000m (2) Twinkle Town 57,21

1700m (2) Juba 103,76*

Scottsville (inside) 15th March

Penetrometer 23 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,34s slow

1000m (3) Elusivenchantment 56,55

1200m (2) Phoebus 69,89

Turffontein (stand side) 16th March

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,74s slow

1160m (4) State Star 67,67*

1400m (3) Finchhatton 84,94

1800m (1) Parisienne Chic 112,83

2000m (1) Highlander 127,44