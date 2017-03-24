Market Speaks – CTS Listens

Cape Thoroughbred Sales (CTS), South Africa’s leading bloodstock sales company, has announced the rationalisation of their sales programme.

Adrian Todd, MD of CTS, said that the company has kept its finger on the pulse of market influences and developments and that this decision, at this time, will be to the advantage of buyers, vendors and the industry at large.

CTS will not be holding the August two year old sale in Cape Town and will be combining its Ready to Run sales into the Lanzerac Ready to Run.

Todd commented: “At CTS, flexibility and constant monitoring of the sales climate have always served us. At present, the market dictates a reduction of auction sales and we are restructuring our sales events to comply.

“Our Lanzerac Ready To Run Sale will revert to its traditional slot in November. It will offer vendors a great opportunity to present all their qualifying two-year-olds for sale at one venue, during a beautiful and vibrant time in the Cape, and on the eve of the R2,5-million Lanzerac Two Year Old Race.”

Todd said that Summerhill would be hosting a Ready to Run farm sale as well.

He said: “With changes in the marketplace we do not feel that market requirements dictate a need for two big Ready to Run sales within a month of each other.

“We have listened to buyers and vendors and we are focused on maximising opportunities for them, bringing the greatest number of buyers to an auction to purchase the best quality bloodstock from leading vendors.”