NHA: Habib Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry held in Johannesburg on 28 February 2017, Apprentice Jockey Calvin Habib, assisted by his Riding Master Mr Robert Moore, was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.3.

This arose in that he failed to ride the horse TIGER FLAME (AUS) out to the end of Race 7, run at the Turffontein Racecourse on 18 February 2017, thereby prejudicing his chances of obtaining fourth place.

Apprentice Jockey Habib pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Board imposed the penalty of a suspension from riding in races for a period of ten days.

Apprentice Jockey Habib waived his Right of Appeal and he is suspended from riding in races from 6 March 2017 to 15 March 2017, both days inclusive.