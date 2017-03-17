Get Your National Colours!

The catalogue for South Africa’s oldest premier yearling sale, the National Yearling Sale, is now available for viewing online.

This year’s sale, set to take place at the TBA complex around the always popular Champions Day raceday at Turffontein, has attracted a strong group of 492 of South Africa’s best bred yearlings.

Graduates of past National Yearling Sales continue to shine throughout the country, with their ranks including current Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle, Equus Champion Marinaresco and the uber game Gr1 winner Captain America. The latter, who has won or placed in a staggering 14 graded races, has already earned more than R4 million in stakes –a great return on his R400 000 yearling purchase price!

Other stars sold at this sale include Horse Of The Year and outstanding sire Dynasty (and his champion sons Futura and Legislate), Horse Of The Year National Colour (dam of recent G2 winner Rafeef), Equus Champion and hot young sire Elusive Fort, and last season’s Triple Crown winner Abashiri.

The majority of South Africa’s top breeders are represented at the sale, where breeders and buyers flock from all over the country to attend. Among the top stallions represented on this year’s National Sale are Captain Al, Dynasty, Fort Wood, Judpot, Silvano, Trippi and Var.

The National Yearling Sale regularly offers yearlings for sale by some of the world’s top sires and racehorses, and this year is no exception.

The ever popular former Horse Of The Year Rock Of Gibraltar (Danehill) and former Gr1 Epsom Derby winner Sir Percy (Mark Of Esteem) (both sire of international Gr1 winners) both have lots on offer at the 2017 National Yearling Sale.

With Sir Percy having been represented by a pair of Gr1 winners in 2016, and Rock Of Gibraltar’s progeny having a tremendous strike rate in South African features, this sires should not be overlooked by buyers!

A number of exciting and well performed stallions will be represented by their first local yearlings in 2017, and they include Gr1 Krisflyer International Sprint winner Ato (Royal Academy), international sire sensation and Cartier Champion Duke Of Marmalade (Danehill), triple Gr1 winner Jackson (Dynasty),the beautifully bred local star Master Of My Fate (Jet Master), blue blooded Breeders’ Cup runner up Noble Tune (Unbridled’s Song), versatile July winner Pomodoro (Jet Master) and globetrotting Equus Champion The Apache (Mogok).

No fewer than 15 Gr1 producing mares are represented on this sale including Albizia (colt by Judpot), Endangered Species (colt by Crusade), Garland (colt by Silvano), Gay Fortuna (colt by Ideal World), Hunter’s Glen (filly by Dynasty), Larapinta (colt by Sail From Seattle), Mystic Spring (filly by Captain Al), Nacarat (colt by What A Winter), Percussion (colt by Ideal World), Perfect Polly (colt by Judpot), Pretty Waves (filly by Querari), Requista (colt by Judpot), Solar Galleon (colt by Judpot), Sunshine Lover (colt by Oratorio), and Tellittothestars (colt by Eightfold Path).

The following Gr1 winning racemares have progeny on offer at the 2017 National Yearling Sale –

Bad Girl Runs (colt by Duke Of Marmalade)

Count The Money (colt by Mambo In Seattle)

Emerald Beauty (colt by Oratorio)

Flirtation (colt by Var)

Laverna (colt by Trippi)

Legally Blonde (filly by Visionaire)

Little Miss Magic (filly by Philanthropist)

Princess Victoria (filly by Silvano)

Urabamba (filly by Var)