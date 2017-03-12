Newsflash – Scottsville Blackout

A technical issue with the KZN OB van has led to a blackout of Tellytrack live racing feed from Scottsville.
Gold Circle Duty Manager Charles Bawden said that technicians were working on the problem.
He indicated that Saftote result dissemination would not be affected.
This note from Tellytrack:
Due to issues beyond Tellytrack’s control, the Neotel television link to Scottsville has been lost and there will be no normal live TV coverage of the meeting until connectivity is re-established. Neotel engineers are working to try and restore the link soonest. In the meanwhile Tellytrack is broadcasting live audio coverage of the meeting and has also been able to establish a Skype video link to generate a live picture although the quality is obviously compromised. Tellytrack apologises for the inconvenience but stresses that the fault lies with the Neotel network.