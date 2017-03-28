Maujean Incident – No Further Action

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that an inquiry was held in Port Elizabeth on Friday 24 March 2017 into the riding of Ace Antonio by Jockey Chase Maujean and into the interference sustained by Track-King ridden by Jockey Grant van Niekerk, which occurred in Race 5 at Fairview Racecourse on 10 March 2017.

After reviewing the patrol films and having heard the evidence from Jockey Maujean, the Inquiry Board decided to take no further action, as they were of the opinion that the blame could not be fully apportioned to Jockey Maujean.