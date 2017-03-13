Unprofessional Ride – Hewitson Fined

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry held in Port Elizabeth on 10 March 2017, Apprentice Jockey Lyle Hewitson was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.2

This arose in that he rode Scribo in an unprofessional manner by hitting this horse on the head with his hand en route to the start of Race 2 at the Fairview Racecourse on 6 March 2017.

Apprentice Jockey Hewitson pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Board found Apprentice Jockey Hewitson guilty of the charge and imposed the penalty of a fine of R5 000.

Apprentice Jockey Hewitson has the right of appeal against the penalty imposed.