NHA: Kannemeyer Fined

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Cape Town on 6 March 2017, Trainer Dean Kannemeyer was charged with a contravention of Rule 10.5.16.1.

This arose in that a used needle and syringe seized by Officials of The National Horseracing Authority at Mr Kannemeyer’s racing stables in Milnerton, on 25 May 2016, were found, upon analysis, to contain, inter alia, Phenylbutazone, a Class 1 Schedule 7, prohibited substance.

Mr Kannemeyer pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

In considering a penalty, the Inquiry Board took into account the facts of the matter and certain mitigating circumstances put forward by Mr Kannemeyer’s legal representative and imposed a R30 000 fine.

Mr Kannemeyer has the Right of Appeal against the penalty imposed