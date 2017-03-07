NHA – Snaith Fined

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Cape Town on 7 March 2017, Trainer Justin Snaith was charged with a contravention of Rule 10.5.14.

This arose in that he failed to accurately and legibly record or cause to be accurately and legibly recorded as a Treatment Record in a Treatment Register, preparation which contained a Prohibited Substance administered and/or any Veterinary treatment to any horse/s under his care.

Mr Snaith pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Inquiry Board imposed a R15 000 fine.

Mr Snaith has the Right of Appeal against the penalty imposed.